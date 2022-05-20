Austin St. John charged in multi-million dollar PPP Covid relief fraud scheme





The actor who played the Red Power Ranger on the hit 90s TV series has been indicted for his alleged role in a fraud scheme that raised $3.5million earmarked for struggling businesses during the Covid pandemic -19, announced the Ministry of Justice. Austin St. John, whose legal name is Jason Lawrence Geiger, 47, was indicted last week in Texas on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He was one of 18 people charged in the scheme that allegedly defrauded lenders and the Small Business Administrations Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to receive loans they used for personal expenses, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas. Press release Wednesday. All have been arrested or summoned to appear in court, the statement said. In total, the group is accused of fraudulently obtaining 16 loans totaling at least $3.5 million, officials said. The scheme was allegedly led by Michael Hill and Andrew Moran, with Hill accused of recruiting co-conspirators to use an existing business or start a business to submit applications for PPP funding. Moran allegedly helped the co-conspirators fill out loan application forms. On the claims, the defendants allegedly misrepresented important information such as the true nature of their business, the number of employees and the amount of payroll, the statement said. The SBA and other financial institutions approved and issued loans to the defendants based on the applications. PPP funds were part of the CARES Act, passed to provide emergency financial assistance to Americans during the pandemic in 2020. PPP funds were designed to help small businesses with job retention and other expenses . But once the funds were obtained, the defendants did not use the money for employee salaries or health care benefits, officials said. Instead, they typically paid Hill and Moran, transferred money to their personal accounts, and spent the money on various personal purchases, the statement said. If convicted, the defendants each face up to 20 years in federal prison. St. Johns attorney David Klaudt told NBC News in a statement that his client pleaded not guilty to the charge. An indictment is not proof of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent and Mr. St. John intends to vigorously defend himself against this allegation, he said. NBC News has reached out to attorneys for Hill and Moran for comment. St. John is best known for his role on the children’s superhero show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers as the Red Power Ranger, a character he first portrayed in 1993. He later became the Gold Ranger in 1996 on the TV show Power Rangers Zeo in 1996, according to IMDb. He most recently appeared in Power Rangers Beast Morphers in 2020 as the Red Ranger. St. John was scheduled to appear this weekend at Des Moines Con, a comic book and pop culture event in Iowa, but the convention announced Thursday that he will no longer be attending due to unforeseen personal obligations. He sends his apologies and love to everyone who was looking forward to meeting him. Austin plans to be here to meet all of his fans in 2023, the event statement mentioned.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/red-power-ranger-actor-charged-multimillion-dollar-ppp-covid-relief-fr-rcna29813 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos