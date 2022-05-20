Horror in this horror comedy from Kartik Aaryan to bring a much needed smile to Bollywood!





Featured cast: Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Kiara Advani, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Milind Gunaji, Amar Upadhyay and others Director: Anees Bazmee Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Murad Khetani and Anjum Khetani Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Review: Expectations Released over ten years ago, Bhool Bhulaiyaa has a place in the hearts of many. Its horror element, its music, its comic relief, it’s all so memorable. So, ever since the announcement of the sequel, there was excitement among Bollywood lovers. However, a reasonable portion of the audience even felt that Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in the lead would ruin things and the movie might end up being another troll material. Leaving mixed feelings about the sequel aside, BB 2 really came out strong with a decent trailer, good promos, and a hit title track. On top of that, Kartik has face value among the youth audience. Reports of good advance bookings further added to the buzz. So with all of these things working out, it was on the cards that the film would get off to a strong start at the box office. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Review: Impact As expected, BB 2 got off to a good start with morning shows showing an average occupancy of 30-35% nationwide. In a room where I saw the film, there were about 35-40 people for the 8:30 show. The situation in the major circuits in India is similar and is set to see a boost with favorable word-of-mouth as the film is an entertaining package offering clean entertainment for the whole family. It’s a kind of movie that will grow over the weekend and not dip after a strong start. The content is perfectly adapted to centers A and B and the combination young audience + family will work perfectly here. Track 34 had a very niche urban vibe, which is why it failed despite having good content. That’s not the case here with BB 2, although it won’t find many viewers in interiors. Dhaakad, who faced BB 2 today, doesn’t even look like a competition. Next week’s releases – Anek starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Hollywood biggie, Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise will affect Kartik Aaryan’s starring role a bit, but it won’t make much of a splash. Until Prithviraj, Major and Vikram arrive on June 3, BB 2 will enjoy its glorious run. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Office Review: Final Verdict After The Kashmir Files, Bollywood’s search for the next money-shooter finally ended here with Kartik Aaryan’s comedy horror. The film is expected to score between 45 and 50 crores during the opening weekend and its shelf life will be in the range of 80-95 crores with an open window for 100 crore club entry! Must read: KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 36 (Hindi): Bring about 10 crores in week 4, multiply day 1 collections by 8 times

