Actor who played Red Power Ranger charged in scheme that netted $3.5m in PPP loans





Austin Saint Johnthe actor who originated the role of the Red Power Ranger in the 1990s TV show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, is one of 18 defendants who allegedly committed wire fraud in a Paycheck Protection Program scam, according to a federal indictment. The defendants allegedly fraudulently obtained at least 16 loans and at least $3.5 million. St. John, real name Jason Lawrence Geiger, is a resident of McKinney, according to the indictment, which was returned by a grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas on May 12. the charge, announced by U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston on Wednesday, charges the defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. All 18 men were either arrested or summoned to appear before a federal investigating judge. They are: Michael Lewayne Hill, aka Tank, 47, of Mineral Wells; Andrew Charles Moran, 43, of Lewisville; Peter Keovongphet, aka Lil Pete, 34, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Ty Alan Burkhart, 34, of Frisco; Jason Lawrence Geiger, aka Austin St. John aka the Red Power Ranger, 47, of McKinney; Eric Reed Marascio, n/a Phoenix Marcon, 50, of Allen; Christopher Lee McElfresh, 43, of Frisco; Cord Dean Newman, 44, of Homosassa, Florida; Elmer Omar Ayala, 45, from Midlothian; Gregory Fitzgerald Hatley, Jr., 38, of Allen; Alexander Eric Cortesano, 52, of Dallas; Arthur Atik Pongtaratik, 33, of Carrollton; Miles Justin Urias, 34, of Richardson; Fabian C. Hernandez, 44, of Lake Alfred, Fla.; Daniel Lee Warren, 33, address unknown; Rajaa Bensellam, 49, of Allen; Hadi Mohammed Taffal, 50, of Allen; and Jonathon James Spencer, aka Spence, 33, of Rowlett. According to the indictment, the defendants were led by Hill and Moran and executed a scheme to defraud small business administration lenders and PPP. The PPP was instituted to help small businesses keep workers employed during the coronavirus pandemic by providing access to low-interest loans that would be fully forgiven if the business met certain conditions. Hill allegedly recruited co-conspirators to use an existing business or start a business to submit applications for PPP funding, according to the indictment. Moran and his co-conspirators forged documents for applications submitted to the programs’ online portal, he says. On the claims, the defendants allegedly misrepresented important information such as the true nature of their business, the number of employees and the amount of payroll, according to court records. If convicted, the defendants each face up to 20 years in federal prison. St. John is known for playing Jason Lee Scott in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the first role of his career, in 1993. He left the series in its second season but returned in later renditions of the popular superhero franchise. Saint John was ready to appear at Des Moines Con in Iowa this weekend, but event organizers announced the Facebook that he would not attend due to unforeseen personal obligations. Related: McKinney doctor indicted by Michigan federal grand jury for health care fraud

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dallasnews.com/news/2022/05/20/actor-who-played-red-power-ranger-charged-in-scheme-that-netted-35-million-in-ppp-loans/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos