How Hold Your Fire demythologizes Hollywood depictions of police clashes

One of the most recurring situations depicted on the big screen, which is essentially a subgenre unto itself, is the police showdown. We’ve seen them in movies like the classic die hard until the most recent 892 and Ambulance. Such depictions are designed to be tense and thrilling with a constant sense of danger hanging around every corner. This is the build-up of drama where we encourage one side to “win” in a struggle of wills. Hostages are taken, negotiations take place and, more often than not, everything ends up descending into chaos. Nuance is completely stripped down as action and suspense are paramount, losing sight of people along the way. They’re enjoyable movies because they pull us into a heightened emotional situation and leave us with the feeling that even when people die, that’s the way things are. Not only does this not challenge us as an audience, but it can give the wrong impression of what the reality of situations like this can be. It’s a form of myth-making that leaves a lasting impression in our collective consciousness.

The new documentary Hold your fire is a deconstruction of this myth. This is an in-depth and illuminating look at one of the longest police confrontations in history which took place over 47 hours in a New York sporting goods store in 1973. It is a bold formal and thematic work that deepens the nuances of the situation that any other film has. Originally shown at the Toronto International Film Festival, it shows how it all unfolded with precision and meticulous attention to detail, eschewing contrived drama for something much more revealing. As a result, it pulls back the curtain on how these types of high-stakes situations actually happen and what more complicated aspects get overlooked. It is a work of self-reflection that makes an explicit connection to its difference from the typical Hollywood story. We see how the prevailing and false narrative about what such a standoff would actually look like influenced the preconceptions of those involved.





It’s a chilling but necessary examination of how the stories we tell ourselves shape our understanding of a reality that has more shades of gray than we realize. At the heart of this is the way the director Stephane Forbes makes the background of the people involved a feature of the story. It asks deeper questions about why people commit crimes in the first place beyond the common portrayal we see of most dead ends. If you were to just watch a movie like this die hard, a fun story to be sure this is one of the most iconic movies of the genre, you’d walk away thinking the people doing this are just bad guys who revel in the crimes they commit. Even a newer movie as mentioned with 892 is perhaps more well-intentioned but remains a work that paints with a far too broad brush of moral certainty that doesn’t come so easily in reality. There are easy enemies and good guys rushing to save the day. Real life is not like that and there are no such easy moral answers. Instead, Forbes shows us how the men who committed this crime did it out of survival. This does not absolve them of responsibility for their actions, far from it, although it does help us understand them and their struggles that have brought them to this crisis.







Specifically, the film’s best segment titled “Why They Were There”, reveals the lives of the four black men before they arrived at the store. Despite a judgment of their intentions by the police, we learn that they were just ordinary people caught in a bad situation that they entered in desperation. Salih Ali Abdullah, Shulab Abdula Raheem, Youssef Abdullah Almussudigand Dawd A.Rahman are more like us than many of us would like to admit, for that would require acknowledging our own fallibility. They were transit workers, artists, radio repairmen and carpenters. As they say jokingly, they were squares. By getting us to know them, Forbes offers an all-too-rare inside look at these people that challenges us to think more fully about why it all happened. Yes, these men showed up at the store with the intention of robbing it. However, we are asked to understand how people come to commit crimes. We see how they themselves have been abused, terrified and abandoned by a system meant to protect them. Their decision to take matters into their own hands has hurt others, something they will all have to live with for the rest of their lives. Forbes asks us to consider how, as a collective, we have let them down just as much and have a responsibility to provide greater support to those in need to prevent this from happening completely.





There is also the question of how and what role the police should have in a situation like this. When they first arrive with guns, the documentary shows how it not only escalated the situation, potentially injuring the hostages inside, but also resulted in the death of a police officer. It has never been officially determined whether the officer was killed by friendly fire, though it does leave us wondering what was the point of approaching the situation in such an aggressive and disproportionate manner. While it certainly sounded more like the movies they’d seen pop up and start shooting without question, Forbes clarifies that such an approach isn’t all that exciting when it happens in real life. People’s lives are at stake and the priority shouldn’t be on the most exciting way to recreate what you’ve seen in the movies. It’s not cops and robbers, it’s real life. Surprisingly, even many police officers interviewed now seem to recognize this. Many still don’t, instead saying things that Forbes lets unfold. He does this not to endorse their point of view, but to highlight how pervasive certain harmful attitudes remain.







Opposed to that is the closest thing the documentary has to a moral center in the form of the late police psychologist. Harvey Schlossberg. Frequently belittled by his peers in the department, it is thanks to his commitment and his compassion that lives are saved on this day as well as many others. It was in his work that the policing approach moved away from the simple use of force to an emphasis on psychology, gun discipline and patience in breaking a standoff. Hearing Schlossberg, deceased since the end of the documentary, speak with a greater sense of empathy and understanding than most of the other people we see is a breath of fresh air. He understands how the image of stalemate is one that is built around people who feel like they can “win” over another when there really isn’t a win in that situation. Central to his efforts was moving away from that macho, shoot ’em up mentality that the police and general public inherited from cinema. While this may be a Herculean task, it has helped to determine what the purpose of the police is and whether our understanding of how they engage in deadlock rests on a dangerous emphasis on dominance over everything else.

Keep up your fire, while being an undeniably tense experience, avoids falling into being around the show at the expense of the people. It does this by showing the boredom that is often relegated to a footnote in movies in favor of action. In fact, being caught in this situation just means sitting around for hours and hours, waiting with uncertainty as to what would happen next. It cuts through all that noise to show just how tough and challenging a situation like this can be, without letting us off the hook with bombastic framing. Everything is very grounded, the tension comes from the fact that everything is inspired by what really happened and all the fear that comes from reality. There is no need to overstate what is already a nightmare of a situation. We see it in the eyes of those he speaks to and hear it in their voices as they recount the impact it has left on them. In this, the film succeeds in both uncovering the complicated nature of the real world and capturing the feeling of it all. Where others have failed in this regard, favoring one over the other, Hold your fire is able to set the record straight.









