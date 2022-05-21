Slimming Billy Gardell relishes TV success and family life | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) Billy Gardell is scrupulous about giving credit where it’s due, at home and at work.

He describes his wife, Patty, as the northern star who helped him through tough times and kept his family on track. Chuck Lorre, the eminent producer who cast the actor-comedian in Mike & Molly and again in Bob Hearts Abishola, literally changed my life.

The praise seems heartfelt, living up to the way Gardell presents himself: a working-class guy who considers himself remarkably lucky to have landed a network TV star twice. He’s not too self-effacing – he’s proud to stretch himself as a stand-up and actor – but not one to brag.

CBS is bringing back Bob Hearts Abishola this fall, safe from the cancellation ax that cost the network three more sitcoms (“How We Roll,” B Positive, and United States of Al.”) Folake Olowofoyeku stars alongside Gardell in the series which ends its third season on Monday at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

I just can’t believe this (expletive) has happened to someone twice. I’m still in disbelief, Gardell said when congratulated on the pickup. My wife says I have a horseshoe in my behind and I’m starting to think she’s right.

In Mike & Molly, which ran for six seasons, Gardell and Melissa McCarthy played a couple who met at an Overeaters Anonymous reunion. In the new sitcom, Bob and Abishola cross paths in a hospital: he is a middle-aged man who has had a heart attack; it is the young nurse of the cardiology unit born in Africa who takes care of him. He pursues her and they get married.

He says Lorre got it at “You’re a compression sock salesman who falls in love with a Nigerian nurse”. How not to smile at that? Where else are you going to hear this?” Gardell said.

Both shows have the same secret sauce, which is that love wins” even when couples have to deal with differences, he said. I think if you’re lucky enough to have a hand to hold, then you have won the game.

Gardell, born in the Pittsburgh borough of Swissvale, grew up in Pennsylvania and Florida after his parents divorced. He was a self-proclaimed chubby kid who got the idea he could be funny on TV when he saw the portly Jackie Gleason in The Honeymooners. Gardell began as a stand-up, influenced by his father’s eclectic tastes which included albums by George Carlin, Richard Pryor and Bob Newhart.

I’m pretty much in the middle of the road, meat and potatoes” as a comedian, Gardell said. I’m talking about being married and having a kid. A very blue-collar sense of humor, very Midwestern, don’t take yourself too seriously.

He combined club dates and acting roles, with recurring or guest roles in a variety of television dramas and comedies including The Practice”, King of Queens and My Name is Earl and as a voice actor for animated shows such as Phineas and Ferb.

But the work had dwindled, and Gardell thought his career was somehow over in Hollywood… Nothing had happened for a few years, and my wife and I weren’t in the best place at the time, and I was trying to make sure we were okay.

He had quit drinking (“It was out of control,” he said) and was focused on fixing his marriage when the offer came for Mike and Molly. His first reaction was to say no, out of concern for his family and serious self-doubt.

Lorre helped me to play this role, because I was terrified. I thought, I don’t know if I’m on a trail, if I can do this,” Gardell recalled. And to my wife’s credit, when I got Chuck’s call, she said, ‘You gotta do it. ‘”

The producer, whose hit comedies include The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men, is a Gardell fan on and off screen.

There’s something magical about Billy that makes you root for him. It makes you care, Lorre said. And of course comedy is in his DNA. If the joke is good, then do it well.

Gardell himself is a joy, Lorre said. “He’s kind and caring to everyone on stage. He’s a daily example of the consummate professional.

While Gardell worried for no reason, he says giving up alcohol meant he wouldn’t be funny, he didn’t shy away from gaining weight to improve his health. Viewers of Bob Hearts Abishola saw him lose weight as a result of gastric bypass surgery and careful eating. His health has improved dramatically, including his blood pressure and type 2 diabetes which he says is gone.

I am happier than I have been in many years, Gardell said, but warned he was not telling others to follow his example and have the surgery, which he had considered for years before undergoing it.

It’s a very personal decision. For me it was right. I want to be clear about that,” he said. He still has to guard against obesity and strives to surround me with things that will help me make healthy choices.

Gardell said he received no feedback from the creators of Bob Hearts Abishola about turning a comic great into a significantly less weighty version, with Lorre telling him it fit the post-heart attack need. of his character to be healthy.

We’ll just acknowledge it on the show that you take better care of yourself, because that’s the truth, Gardell recalled Lorre telling him.

Although he appreciates the job security, he considers his wife and their college-going son Will a real gift.

The life my wife has built for me and our son has always been more important than my career, Gardell said. As long as your life outside of your career defines you, you are not defined by the ups and downs of your career.