Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 revived the Hindi film industry in a big way bringing smiles to the faces of everyone even remotely associated with showbiz. The film opened to a great response on Friday, scoring several house shows across the board. According to initial estimates, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 took a start in the range of Rs. 13.75 to Rs 15.75 crore. Collections may be slightly higher or lower depending on the performance of single screens and non-national channels.

Occupancy increased more and more throughout the day, with nighttime shows going on with a solid occupancy rate of over 60%. Reports for the movie are encouraging, and it should ensure a good box office trend. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ended the box office drought after back-to-back failures like jhund, Bachchan Paandey, Offensive, Jersey, Runway 34 and Heropanti 2.

The film also became Kartik Aaryan’s biggest opening yet by surpassing his previous best, Love Aaj Kal 2 [Rs. 12 cr.]. Openness is the result of many factors – the Bhool Bhulaiyaa brand, the Anees Bazmee brand and the attraction of Kartik and Kiara Advani in youth. The trailer was also well cut, followed by good padding of the hit music. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is also the largest non-holiday opening to date amid the pandemic, surpassing the collections of star Alia Bhatt by Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The stage is now set for the film to see an upward trend on Saturday and Sunday.

More pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Collection, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Movie Review