‘Armageddon Time’ Director James Gray Says America – and Hollywood

Armageddon Time may be a film about James Gray’s childhood in Queens, New York, but the writer-director told a Cannes press conference on Friday that he very deliberately used this setting to address how America today is broken.

I think you were in serious trouble today, don’t you? said Gray, whose film stars Banks Repeta as Paul Graff, a sixth-grade director’s version, and Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway as his parents. What happened? How did we get here, where there are, like, two people who own everything and a bunch of bosses trying to take over the planet?

The inequality system, he added, extends to Hollywood and the plight of filmmakers and artists today. The market is God, he says. If you tell someone under 20 that you’re sold out, they think that means they’ve run out of tickets.

The whole thing should be to inspire creativity. Instead, what we’re saying is that it’s a good franchise. We used to think of franchises like McDonalds and Burger King. Now its cinema. And it’s up to the artists to talk about what’s wrong, because it doesn’t come from elsewhere, I can tell you that.

In Armageddon Time, Gray said he raised that particular alarm by using the New York school system as a symptom. In the film, Paul Graff’s character transfers from his public school in Queens to an expensive private school where his parents think the hell will have less trouble. On his first morning at school, he is approached in the hallway by a man who we later learn is Fred Trump, Donald Trump’s father. And at a school assembly that morning, the students are surprised by a pep talk from a notable alumnus, U.S. attorney Maryanne Trump (an appearance by Jessica Chastain), who tells them they will have to work for everything and no one will hand them anything. .

The school reeks of privilege and thinly disguised (or, at times, undisguised) racism, with the Trump family clearly part of its ethos.

For me, it’s impossible to look at my country and not see white privilege as one of the guiding principles, Gray said. There are layers of privilege, and you almost have to see the people who went to this private school as having superpower privilege. They are going to direct everything and they know it.

“There is something ossified in a system where the same group comes to the top, stays on top and excludes everyone. How to break the cycle? For me, that’s the guiding question.

The film is set in 1980, a year Gray remembers vividly as it was when his hero, Muhammad Ali, humiliatingly lost to Larry Holmes, John Lennon was assassinated, and Ronald Reagan was elected president. .

I was in Cannes eight or nine years ago, about to go on stage, and a man approached me and said: Are you American? he said. I said yes, and he looked at me for a long time and said: You lost something. At first I was like, what are you talking about? But when I think back to history, there are inflection points. And if you look at the inequality system, it started in 1979 and 1980. It was an inflection point that was overlooked, and in Hollywood that was the end of the new cinema.

The Cannes press conference featured Gray and actors Jaylin Webb, Repeta, Strong and Hathaway, who was overwhelmed with emotion as she explained how she views her role as a strong Jewish mother in tribute to her stepmother , who she called the greatest Jewish mother I have ever seen, (whose) legacy has influenced my life in profound ways that will always be with me.

For his part, Strong said he agreed with a commenter who suggested a connection between the era depicted in the film and the crazed capitalist world of his Succession TV series, even though he didn’t think about it. not when he was making Armageddon Time.

You can find a threat connecting these two worlds, Strong said. As an actor you fully walk into a room so succession doesn’t exist for me in this world but the fault lines that we see declare cracking in small ways in this movie widen and widen and become the political, racial and social divisions of our world. today. In the TV show I’m working on, you can definitely find the genome in that movie.

Review TheWraps called the film one of the less nostalgic examples of a form that is almost by definition nostalgic, and added: Gray is hard on himself in Armageddon Time; Paul Graff, the movie replacing the director as a sixth-grade student, is never cute, unless you want to adore the angelic curls and ignore the willfully stubborn personality. And it’s hard on the society Paul finds himself in, where privilege is taken for granted by those with the right class and color to obtain it.