A lesser version of Gladiator but more visually appealing

This film that I had followed closely during production as the premise intrigued me. As a history major at The Ohio State University, I always love all things history. This is based on the legend of Amleth which I will be honest I knew nothing about. Think of the Vikings and their folklore/urban legends.

It also reminds me of the Shakespearean story of Hamlet. Another point of note is director and lead filmmaker Anya Taylor-Joy as Olga. If you know Robert Eggers, he’s relatively new to feature filmmaking but has had a lot of success. A movie called The Witch was released in 2015 and starred Taylor-Joy in the lead role. I saw this film and I was not as enthusiastic as others. You will also know the male lead in this movie Alexander Skarsgård from True Blood. OK. So would this movie be dull like I thought The Witch was or an improvement since I love the subject matter.

On the movie.

We open in 895 AD. King Aurvandill War-Raven (Hawke) returns from battles and immediately Queen Gudrún (Kidman) comes to him. He missed him, but he is dismissive. He says he desires to die in battle and then wants to feast with his men. His son Amleth comes to see him and then things get a little weird. They basically have a ritual together where Amleth becomes a man. The visuals are fascinating to see but I was caught off guard at first. I would say

Ethan Hawke is fantastic in this role. We then move on and witness an ambush the next day. King Aurvandill War-Raven (Hawke) is ambushed by Wait for it….his BROTHER Fjölnir the Brotherless (Bang.) Young Amleth rushes and hides. He then sees his mother captured and swears revenge on his family.

We then cut years later and Amleth (Skarsgård) grew to be a fearsome warrior. He has taken up residence with a band of Vikings and it seems he is biding his time for revenge. Eventually, he leaves this group as he has visions of his destiny coming to fruition. He then pretends to be a slave to go to Iceland to confront his uncle and save his mother.

The film flows well in the early stages and when Amleth (Skarsgård) begins his odyssey for revenge. The cinematography is stunning to watch and the film was clearly shot on location. However, the story begins to falter when Amleth arrives in Iceland. He bides his time and finds love of course in the wonderful Olga (Taylor-Joy) but a movie that started out so strong felt a bit boring. I liked the battles at the beginning of the film but then we expected more. Bidding our hour in the dark as our hero was.

This film could have been a masterpiece for me but towards the end (although it touches on Scandinavian legend) goes a bit far. Same for me! We see visions of soothsayers and it’s visually appealing but took me out of the movie and caused confusion. The casting is perfect though. There are twists and turns and I hope for positive results for the most part and justice for the bad ones. If you’re a fan of “medieval” times and King Arthur-like stories, watch this movie. I think it’s a lesser version of Gladiator but more visually appealing. The runtime is long and I found myself distracted a few times, but overall I had fun and enjoyed it even though it left me wanting more. Yes I watched Gladiator on my way home! 3 out of 5 stars