How wrestling prepared Mario Lopez for Hollywood success
Host and actor Mario Lopez has a long interest in cardio and contact sports like wrestling, boxing and jiu jitsu. In fact, with wrestling, Lopez took seventh in state as a high school student in California in 1991.
the old saved by the bell star, who is currently promoting her ICONIC box along with Frito-Lay, believes it’s the dedication it takes to succeed in wrestling, along with the lessons he teaches young athletes, that have helped him provide what success in Hollywood demands.
I think that’s the main factor that kind of helped me persevere and the way I approach work in general, the Access Hollywood personality said. I think if you find a successful wrestler, you will find a successful guy in life. I can’t speak enough of the impact this has had on me and will continue to do and I love being able to share it with my kids.
The National Wrestling Hall of Fame previously announced that later this year Mario would be honored as Outstanding USA Organization for 2022. According to the Team USA Wrestlings website, the Outstanding USA award is given to individuals who have used the disciplines of the struggle to launch notable careers. in other areas of life, such as science and technology, business and industry, government and military, arts and humanities.
It’s an incredible honor and I’m incredibly flattered and grateful, I think it’s the best sport in the world and I think it helped shape the man I am today, Lopez said of the Hi. He has all the traits and I think it’s great for young men.
I think it obviously gives you physical strength and mental strength, to compete on your own, to rely on yourself, to have confidence, psychologically, emotionally, you get stronger. My boys are in it, I’m glad they’re following in my footsteps and I can’t talk enough about the sport.
Mario, who recently reprized the role of AC Slater in Peacocks saved by the bell reboot (2020-2021), open to recent cancellation of shows.
It was disappointing; it was surprising given the warm welcome. It received good reviews, which I was happy about. I wish it lasted a little longer, but it’s show business, as they say, Lopez said. But I’m proud of the work we did and loved the producers and actors I got to work with.
During the height of the original series, Mario was able to stay grounded in high school and star as a high school kid on a hit show in the late ’80s and early ’90s.
It was a weird situation because I went to a regular public school with 3,500 kids and I got to wrestle and go to prom, graduate with my class and in the summer I just did the show, Lopez said. . It was popular, but it didn’t really get popular until I was already out of high school and it started airing.
So I had a kind of relatively normal upbringing, experiencing things that all high schoolers have access to. I guess I had a cool summer job.
Lopez has another acting gig on the horizon in upcoming Lifetime Christmas movie Enter the holidays.
We had a great time, we shot in Nashville, my wife (Courtney Lopez) was with me too, Mario said. There is a musical component, a lot of dancing, a lot of music. I’m really happy with how it’s going. It’ll be on Lifetime this Christmas. Probably my favorite so far.
So what’s in Marios ICONIC Box???
It’s easy to talk about things you’re passionate about. I filled it with some of my favorite Frito-Lay snacks, some of my personal essentials to help people get into summer with jams and wireless headphones and [the] Fujifilm instant camera (with refill cartridges), so you can [capture] all kinds of memories this summer, Lopez said.
The snacks themselves, I’ve always liked Funyuns and Doritos, and my favorite is probably the Flamin Hot Cheetos, I like a lot of spicy stuff, and there’s also hot sauce, because I put some hot sauce over everything.
Marios ICONIC Box also contains an Unbox the Icons branded bucket hat, chip clips and pins and a one year Spotify Premium subscription.
Fans can win one of the limited edition ICONIC Frito-Lay Variety Pack boxes by heading to review ICONIC BOX Instagram post until June 5th. For a chance to win, consumers must comment with their favorite Frito-Lay snack and use #UnboxTheIcons and #Entry.
