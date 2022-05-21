Anna Delvey Hosts ICE Detention Solo Art Exhibition – ARTnews.com

Anna Delvey, the notorious con artist who rose through the upper echelons of the art world before being caught and arrested for robbery, finally opened her own art exhibition on Thursday.

Entitled “Allegedly”, the event took place at Bar Chrystie in the public hotel. Even before it opened, it received extensive press coverage, making headlines New York Postthe Daily Mailand rolling stone, as well as arts publications like this one. While many in the art world wouldn’t be caught working or being seen supporting the young German, it looks like Delvey pulled off a hugely successful event, even though she’s still behind bars. .

“I will say this, it was a really good time,” said Gutes Guterman, co-founder of the drunk channel, who attended Anna Delvey’s personal exhibition. “Someone called it the ‘death of culture’, but it was the pinnacle. A socialite behind bars? It is so pop-culture.”

Delvey goes all out, which is perhaps the best you could hope for amid a celebrity culture that has turned to anxious hyper-management of its image.

During last night’s opening, a Delvey drag performer lip-synced, donning her heavy black-rimmed glasses. Then models wearing nylon masks stomped around the bar holding Delvey’s sketches. The works are simple pencil-on-paper drawings with a comedic bent she created at Orange County Detention (she is now in ICE detention for overstaying her visa). Some of the drawings were fake newspaper covers titled Delvey’s Crimes or The Delvey Journal, in which cartoons and legends abound.

“I was surprised at how many jabs she was willing to do at her own expense,” Guterman reflected. “It wasn’t defensive. She could recognize his character and his misdeeds.

But is the art world really ready to take it back? Delvey is represented by the relatively unknown Chris Martine, the co-founder of the Founders Art Club, which he described in a previous interview as “an advisory body and group of influential collectors”. But according to Guterman, it was mostly the press that showed up to the event.

At the end of the night, Delvey made a surprise appearance, virtually, that is. She showed off her yellow prison gear and said hello, fielded questions from interviewers as phones blinked to catch a piece of this New York legend for their own social media accounts.

While Delvey might have originally been part of the private elite, it seems she’s found herself a fine alternative: the celebrity circus. But it doesn’t seem like she’s ready to give up on her dream.

“She took shortcuts and did illegal things, she made mistakes and eventually went to jail for it,” Martine said. “But this time, she is trying to enter the art world in a different way, as an artist. And she obviously has the talent.

When asked if he thought people would support her in her latest endeavor, Martine said, “The art world is a fun place…there are people who are more open to, you know, these alternative New Age-type concepts, and then there’s the traditional of old-school galleries and art people who are going to be slow to let their guard down. I think that was just the first step in his new journey as an artist.

It’s a long game. For now, Martine and Delvey are waiting for his release from prison. Once that happens, Martine plans to set it up with studio space and equipment. “So,” he said, “we’ll see what she can do.”