Schenectady County offers cooling sites with a heat onslaught – The Daily Gazette
It’s going to be hot, and Schenectady officials are providing residents with tips and options for staying cool.
Today (SATURDAY) and Sunday are expected to hit the low to mid-90s, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a heat advisory for the region from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday.
The first 90-degree day of the year is expected…..and we could set record high temperatures with the latest forecast calling for low to average temperatures in eastern New York, the National Weather Service station tweeted on Friday. in Albany. Here’s a look at the May 21 records. Albany might even [see] its first day at 95 degrees!
The high temperatures have prompted Schenectady County officials to announce six cooling locations where people can go.
In Niskayuna, hundreds are expected to spend hours outdoors enjoying Niska-Day, first with a parade in town, then entertainment and food at Craig Elementary.
All tents will have high-capacity fans to keep everyone cool, said Rachel Rourke, who co-chairs the event with her husband Jay Rourke. Be sure to hydrate, wear sunscreen, hats and light clothing. There are EMS and firefighters on hand if anyone needs help.
Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate, said Niskayuna 1 Fire District Fire Chief Dale Lingenfelter.
He also said people shouldn’t try to do so much at once and if participating in activities in the heat to take breaks.
He also said to avoid alcohol and caffeine and seek shaded areas.
Niskayuna supervisor Jaime Puccioni said key city employees won’t be opening the wading pool this weekend, but will be helping with Niska-Day.
We have a lot of resources dedicated to helping the N-CAP/Niska-Day committee with the event during this week and through Saturday, she said. At the end of the day, we can’t both support Niska-Day the way the city expects and open the Splash Pad safely. Although it may seem like a simple undertaking, the wading pool has been winterized and opening requires the reinstallation of major components.
The wading pool is scheduled to open on June 1, she said.
In the city, the Tribute Park wading pool on Eastern Avenue will be open, said Alex Sutherland, chief operating officer of Schenectady.
If anyone starts feeling dizzy, dizzy and having trouble breathing, they should call 911, Lingenfelter said.
People should also leave children, vulnerable adults or pets in vehicles, which can reach very high temperatures in hot weather, said the state Department of Motor Vehicles, Health Department of the state and the Office of Child and Family Services in a press release.
People or pets left in a hot car can die within minutes of heatstroke, said state health commissioner Mary Bassett.
We know that a disrupted routine is the biggest risk factor for accidentally leaving a child in a car, said Office of Child and Family Services Commissioner Sheila J. Poole. Some people’s routines are still being disrupted due to the pandemic, making it more important than ever to check the backseat. Put anything you need in there: your keys, your purse or briefcase, or your cell phone to remind you to look before you lock. It could save a child’s life.
Here is the list of chilling places in Schenectady County:
Hon. Karen B. Johnson Library, 99 Clinton St.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday
Bornt Library Branch, 948 State St.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Glenville Library Branch, 20 Glenridge Road.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Mount Pleasant Library Branch, 1036 Crane St.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Rotterdam Branch Library, 1100 N. Westcott Road
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
Bethesda House of Schenectady, 834 State St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
