EXCLUSIVE: Jungle Cry’s Emily Shah on assisting Clint Eastwood at 18, Bollywood fandom and more

American actress Emily Shah is ready for her Bollywood debut alongside Abhay Deol in Sagar Ballary’s Jungle Cry. The actress boasts of a solid background in the entertainment industry having helped a veteran Clint Eastwood in the old days. After his first film, Fortune defies death, directed by Jennifer Hulum, Shah now has his sights set on Bollywood.

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the New Jersey-born actress talked about her experience working on her first Bollywood film, her early days in the industry and also her experience working alongside Abhay Deol. Jungle Cry revolves around a true story that follows the journey of 12 disadvantaged children from Orissa who won the prestigious Rugby World Cup U14 in England. While Abhay will play coach Rudraksh Jena, Emily plays Roshni Thakkar, physiotherapist for rugby players in the film.

When asked why she was thrilled to take on the role of Roshni, Emily, who first joined the team as the film’s executive producer, admitted that she lacked a feminine essence at the beginning and said, “When I read the script, I noticed that there wasn’t a single female character in the whole movie.” She further added that initially the movie was felt a bit too “testosterone heavy” and so the storyline was reworked to add more female characters, including Roshni as a sports physiotherapist.

As Shah stars in her first Bollywood film, she also reflected on the impact the industry had on her while growing up in the west saying, “I’ve always been involved in my Indian traditions and culture and Bollywood, obviously being part of it. I grew up with this whole generation of Rani Mukerji and Hrithik [Roshan] and Aishwarya [Rai Bachchan]so that was my ultimate star fandom and of course now to this day I still love them and would love to work with them.”

Speaking about her Jungle Cry co-star Abhay Deol, who has also made a name for himself in Bollywood, she added, “He’s such a well-respected actor and he made me feel comfortable on set, in the sense of working with me on rehearsals and being available to me whenever I needed advice. It was a dream to work with him and I would work with him again in a heartbeat.”

Interestingly, Shah’s career in Hollywood started at an early age when she started assisting veteran director Clint Eastwood at the age of 18 while he was filming Jersey Boys. Emily said: “Working with Mr. Eastwood is every actor’s dream. He’s a legend the world over. So when I got to work with him I was just 18 and at that time, I had just graduated from high school, so I didn’t realize the impact he would have on me.”

Adding about how her experience of helping him helped her while working on Jungle Cry, she said: “I followed him and learned a lot and he took time out of his day to come. talk to me and give me advice walk me through this industry tell me funny stories he’s been through but i remember one thing he taught me on set and i I took with me to Jungle Cry. He explained to me when he was working on his daytime westerns and he was directing or starring in them, every time someone screamed for action, the horses would go crazy and he would say: “If that happens to the horse’s brain, imagine what happens to the human mind.” The actress further revealed how Eastwood then walked away from screaming “action” on set and yet managed to perform the board consisting of hundreds of extras on the board.

Jungle Cry by Emily Shah and Abhay Deol also stars Atul Kumar, Stewart Wright and Julian Lewis Jones in supporting roles. The film is set to be released on May 20.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Abhay Deol talks about getting a new fanbase with his ‘Disney Daddy’ tag after starring in Spin