Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimee escapes Hollywood studio fire

LOS ANGELES — Ozzy and Sharon Osbournes’ daughter, Aimee, was among those who escaped a Hollywood recording studio fire that killed a 26-year-old music producer, Sharon Osbourne and d others who work in space.

The Aimee Osbourne producer also escaped the fire that broke out late Thursday afternoon at the two-story commercial building that houses several studios and music-making spaces. It took more than 50 minutes for 78 firefighters to extinguish the flames, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott said in a statement.

Two people reported respiratory symptoms related to smoke exposure and were assessed at the scene, but both refused to be taken to hospital, Scott said.

Sadly, one person was found dead inside as firefighters searched the structure, Scott said, adding that no firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is under investigation. investigation.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person killed, but friends and others who worked in the construction, including musician and record label owner Jamal Rajad Davis, identified him as Nathan Avery Edwards, 26, who has recorded, produced and mixed music. as Avery Drift.

One of the survivors was the eldest daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne said in an Instagram post.

Aimee Osbourne, 38, and a producer she worked with were the two lucky ones who made it out alive, Sharon Osbourne said, without identifying the producer.

Our prayers go out to the family and friends of the person who lost their life in this senseless fire, Osbourne said.

Aimee Osbourne is a singer who releases electronic pop music under the name ARO, her initials. She did not participate in the Osbourne family reality show as her younger siblings Kelly and Jack Osbourne did.

Davis, whose stage name is Jamal Rajad, lives and works in his space in the building with his wife and four cats. He thought his wife was burning incense when he began to see and smell smoke.

He said he and others went out into the hallway and it became apparent that smoke and strong heat was coming from a unit a few doors down. The man in that space had locked himself in and began trying to open the door as Davis and others yelled at him to stop.

He opened it and it was, Boom! Big old flames! Davis told The Associated Press in an interview.

At that point, Davis began yelling at Osbourne and others to get out as he ran towards his space.

I grabbed everything big, my 65 inch TV, my PlayStation interface in my studio, my internet box, I grabbed everything I saw that was right there and I thought was important, a- he declared.

He dropped the things outside and tried to run back to retrieve his cats, but it was too late.

I was already suffocating, he said. So I took off my shirt, tied it around my face and tried to take it a step further. I took about five or six steps and couldn’t reach my kittens.

Jonathan Wellman, who rented recording space in the building down the hall from Edwards, told the Los Angeles Times that he was a talented young artist, producer and engineer.

Davis said several people were able to follow the sound of her voice to a safe exit.

I’m grateful for that, he said, but ungrateful that Avery is dead. He was downstairs with us. I did not realize. I only had a few seconds. I couldn’t even save my cats.

Davis, Wellman and others said they heard no smoke detectors and saw no sprinklers go off.

It was not immediately clear if the building had any code violations or citations.