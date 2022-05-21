‘Baby Doll’ Singer Kanika Kapoor Marries Second NRI Businessman Gautam





Popular Bollywood singer, Kanika Kapoor has married the man of her dreams, an NRI businessman, Gautam. For the uninitiated, she was previously married to another NRI businessman, Raj Chandok, and they are parents to three children, Aayana, Samara and Yuvraaj. But after going through a difficult time with her ex-husband, she divorced him in 2012. Since then, she has been a single mother. However, it was in 2021 that she met Gautam and fell in love once again. Kanika Kapoor’s wedding festivities began with shagun ki haldi May 19, 2022. In the preview which made its way onto social media, the very much in love couple could be seen smeared with Haldi. For the ceremony, Kanika Kapoor wore an ivory-colored lehenga choli. On the other hand, her then future groom, Gautam had put on a white dress kurta-pajamas Position. Their happiness was just visible in the images and moments of the ceremony. Recommended Reading: Arjun Kapoor’s Advice to Sisters, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor Before Their Debut: “Suno Sabki” On May 20, 2022, Kanika Kapoor married the love of her life, Gautam. In the few photos and videos that surfaced on the internet, Kanika looked like a princess in her wedding ensemble. She was seen wearing a heavily embellished pink-hued lehenga paired with a matching choli and one dupatta with a wide zari frontier. She accessorized her look with a wide choker, a superb choker with red stone, matching earrings, an elegant Maang Teekapink and gold bangles kaleera. On the other hand, her fiancé opted for a white bandh gala suit and paired it with a turban. Together they looked perfect. Check out some glimpses of their surreal wedding: A few hours ago, Kanika took her IG handle and shared a series of fascinating glimpses of herself. Mehndi ceremony. In the photos, Kanika looked stunning in a green-hued lehenga with sequins all over it. She associated her look with a dupatta, which was nestled on one of his shoulders. She accessorized her look with a heavy choker and a pair of matching earrings. Suggested Reading: Deepika Padukone Stuns In Cannes With Her Cartier Jaguar Face Necklace Worth Rs. 44,800,000 On the other hand, her future groom, Gautam looked dapper in a green hue kurta pajamas. That of the duo Mehndi the ceremony had everything from shaking a leg to upbeat songs to playing couple games. Kanika and Gautam had a gala moment. Sharing the photos, Kanika wrote: “I love you so much G.” Congratulations to Kanika and Gautam on their wedding! Don’t miss: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are ready to get married, he reveals that the invitation cards would be digital AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android or iOS (Apple)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/baby-doll-singer-kanika-kapoor-ties-the-knot-for-the-second-time-with-an-nri-businessman-gautam-32559 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos