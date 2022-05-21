Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags open for summer











pinterest Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is now open for guests looking to beat the summer heat and be among the first to experience upgrades to North Texas’ largest water park. Improvements include: Improved Guest Entry and Park AestheticsPark visitors will notice an improved arrival experience, with newly paved parking, a reconfigured entry process, freshly painted buildings and a more open entrance, as well as a photoshoot with a 15ft shark. Mobile Locker RentalsThe park eliminates locker rental queues by offering mobile locker rentals. Customers can skip the kiosk and rent lockers immediately. Cool Pavement To provide a more enjoyable and safer experience, the park replaced heavily traveled trails with cool pavement technology that reflects more solar energy to reduce surface temperature. ID.me Military PartnershipTo expand the accessibility of military discounts, Six Flags has partnered with ID.me. Now active duty veterans, military spouses and families can easily and directly access exclusive discounts at SixFlags.com/HurricaneHarborTexas/Military. Hurricane Harbor The water park offers guests more than 40 rides, slides, attractions and pools on a sprawling 47-acre estate with three million gallons of water. Families can enjoy the adventures of Splashwater Beach and Hooks Lagoon or take a relaxing walk on the Lazy River. Experienced thrill seekers can take on classics like The Black Hole and Geronimo, or guest favorites Banzai Pipeline and Typhoon Twister. A new three-tier pass program helps maximize customer value and experience. The Thrill Seeker Pass is perfect for frequent home park visits to both Six Flags Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags Over Texas. The Extreme Pass is ideal for experiencing thrills all year round, with no blackout dates. The Ultimate Pass offers the best value for everything, including all the benefits of an Extreme Pass and more. Buyers of an Extreme or Ultimate pass receive two junior passes for each pass purchased. The junior pass is intended for passengers under the age of 42. Hurricane Harbor Arlington will operate on weekends until May 28, when daily operations begin. Six Flags Over Texas New Attractions SFOT, the Thrill Capital of Texas, recently opened the Pirates of Speelunker Cave. This family-friendly ride is a reimagining of one of the park’s first attractions, The Cave, which operated from 1964 to 1991 and featured original characters called Speelunkers that were created exclusively for Six Flags Over Texas. Pirates of Speelunker Cave will immerse guests in high-tech digital and physical settings, state-of-the-art animatronics, and a unique storyline. Horsemen will be placed squarely in the middle of a pirate treasure hunt thwarted by the resident Speelunkers. Riders will come face to face with mythical creatures including mermaids and sea monsters. The ride includes these new features: State-of-the-art cinematic projection with immersive sets; an elaborately themed entrance portal and queue to set an adventurous tone as they approach the ride, including a custom soundtrack, nautical artifacts and wanted posters of pirates they’ll encounter on the ride interior of the attraction; 64 Speelunker characters throughout the attraction, a historic nod to the original opening of The Cave in 1964; 26 six-passenger boats that will take passengers on a six-minute ride; and no height requirements (with an accompanying adult), allowing entire families to experience the ride together. The park will feature AQUAMAN: Power Wave – a multi-launch roller coaster that will be the first of its kind in North America, later this summer. Also new for 2022 is a three-tier pass program (same as described above for Hurricane Harbor) focused on maximizing value and experience for guests. SFOT & Hurricane Harbor Hiring SFOT and Hurricane Harbor Arlington are currently hiring for the 2022 summer season. Applicants ages 15 and older can apply online at sixflagsjob.com. Over ten different departments offer exciting opportunities with flexible hours and great benefits and many jobs start at $10 or more per hour. Six Flags Over Texas is currently open on weekends and select dates before the launch of daily operations on May 27. The company’s flagship park and the thrill capital of Texas, Six Flags Over Texas is home to more than 100 rides, shows and attractions, including 14 world-class roller coasters like New Texas Giant and Titan. Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the largest water park in North Texas, offers more than 40 rides and attractions like Typhoon Twister and Tsunami Surge. Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor are top destinations for family fun.

