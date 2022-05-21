Telugu celebrities gather to wish Jr. NTR on his birthday





Southern movie star Jr NTR turns 39 today. Jr NTR also known as Tarak shot to fame after starring in SS Rajamouli’s record breaking film RRR. One of the highest paid actors in Indian cinema, he established himself as a ‘man of the masses’ with films such as Aadi, Simhadri, Student No. 1, Baadshah, Veera Raghava and Temper to name a few. some.

During his 21-year career, the actor has not only been recognized for his on-screen work, but also for his work ethic and warm nature. On his 39th birthday, the Telugu film industry came together to send him their best wishes. They also shared their experience working with the actor.

Director Srinu Vaitla shared how loving and emotional Jr. NTR is. He says, “As a performer, Tarak is versatile. He’s on par with his late grandfather NTR. He can do any kind of role justice. He’s very authentic. He’s very loving and emotional. Even though I have directed so many films, I cherish working with Jr NTR in Baadshah. It’s because of Tarak and his ability to approach everything on the sets. Today he is a pan star. -Indian, and her career simply amazes me.” Thaman, a music composer, revealed that Jr. NTR was like a brother to him. He says, “Jr NTR always wants to have his friends, supporters and people who believe in him by his side. He is a kindhearted soul. I am grateful for the trust he has given me. He is more than a brother to me, and I will never forget the love and support he gave me.” Thaman collaborated with him for films such as Brindavanam and Aravinda Sametha. Commenting on his acting prowess, he said, “He still lives in his scenes rather than acting. That’s why he has a massive fan base.” Rahul Ramakrishna also talked about his experience working with the actor, he said, “Jr NTR is the best actor I have worked with so far. He gets along well with everyone. work with him in the future.” Ramakrishna played a pivotal role in RRR. Naveen Chandra, an actor, also commented on Jr. NTR’s focus on his work. He said, “Jr NTR was born to make movies. He’s so focused on his job. His outlook on work always pushes him to work hard. In my opinion, it’s not an easy thing, and he does. succeeded. He was born to act.”

Satish Vegesna, director of nationally award-winning films, also commented, “As an artist, Tarak always delivers more than a director or screenwriter envisions. As a person, the respect he gives to technicians is its best quality.”

Priyadarshi Pulikonda who shared the screen with actor Jai Lava Kusha also shared her thoughts on him. She said, “Working with Jr NTR for Jai Lava Kusha was a special experience. I still remember those three days of filming with him when I was a little scared and nervous to play alongside him. because of the fame and the fans who followed him orders. But he always greeted me with a big smile. We had wonderful rehearsal sessions for our portions. I hope and look forward to working at new with him. A very happy birthday to Tarak anna. We love you so much and continue to be inspired.”

