The Warhol Museum announces the expansion of its district with its new “Pop District”

The Andy Warhol Museum calls its ambitious new $60 million development The Pop District in honor of its namesake, the famous pop artist and Pittsburgh native. Museum officials announced plans to redo their corner on the north side at a press conference on Friday.

Famous Warhol left town right out of college; the Pop District, officials said, aims to ensure that future Warhols don’t feel pressured to do the same in order to succeed.





The neighborhood is already home to the public art park that just opened across from the museum. But the centerpiece of the plan is an expansion of the museums’ existing workforce development program for young people each year in digital media, marketing and communications, into spaces in nearby buildings.

And still in early planning stages, a new mid-size live music and event venue will occupy the museums surface parking lot, around the corner from its flagship building across Sandusky Street. Museum officials said the venue with standing room for 800 to 1,000 visitors – would both host some of the roughly 300 rental events each year that the museum is asked to hold but does not have space for, and tours that currently bypass Pittsburgh.

In total, the Pop District is expected to take place over 10 years and affect a six-block area around the museum.

A new imprint

Warhol director Patrick Moore told the press conference that the plan began about three years ago, with a desire to increase vitality and foot traffic in the area. Moore said the idea is to complement existing local amenities. The museum, founded in 1994, is one block from PNC Park, a short trip across the Andy Warhol Bridge from Downtowns Cultural District and about half a mile from the North Side entertainment district which includes the Hall Stage AE Concert Hall and many Taverns and Restaurants.

While the museum itself is already among the city’s top tourist destinations, Moore said research by consultancy Chora Creative indicates that within 10 years, the Pop District can have an annual economic impact of $100 million for the City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County.

The museum has raised $25 million toward its $60 million goal, including $15 million over the next three and a half years from the Richard King Mellon Foundation and $10 million over four years from the Henry L. Hillman. Another fundraiser is planned to complete the first phase of the project and then to begin the second phase.

Hillman Foundation President David K. Roger said the Pop District hints at the future of how museums will engage with communities in a very, very different way in the future.

Let’s explore ways to improve our relevance by expanding our mission beyond the walls of our buildings, said Steven Knapp, president and CEO of Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, the parent organization of Warhols.

What’s most intriguing is the workforce to train the next generation of digital creatives so they can participate in this new economy, said Sam Reiman, director of the RK Mellon Foundation. This is an honest initiative that tells children what they need to do to be able to participate in the 21st economy of the century.

This initiative will only succeed if it helps ensure that the next Andy Warhol doesn’t have to leave Pittsburgh to become Andy Warhol, he added.

Other speakers at the event include Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and State Sen. Wayne Fontana (D-Pittsburgh), who is also Chairman of the Sports & Exhibition Authority Board of Directors. .

What’s here, what’s coming

Pop District elements already visible on the street include a vibrant abstract mural by Miami-based artist Typoe, on the Rose Way side of the museum, and Pop District Park, on the former site of the Rosa Villa restaurant, with banners and plantations. by Michael Loveland, also based in Miami.

Pittsburgh artists Mikael Owunna and Laura Jean McLaughlin will also contribute public artwork. McLaughlins will be a mosaic outside the museum honoring Warhol’s mother, Julia Warhola.

Although the Warhol is known for its youth education programs, it did not publicize the pilot program which it now calls Pop District Creative much. The program recalls Warhol’s beginnings as an advertising artist.

The participants, who are all paid, create digital content for Warhol itself and a second client, Dell Technologies. In addition to growing its customer base, its goal is to enroll 100 or more participants ages 14-25 per year, create $1 million in annual revenue for creative talent, and create 25 or more annual full-time jobs. and part-time, as well as concerts. work and internships. The plan calls for the majority of these workers to be BIPOC, LGBTQ+, or immigrants.

Dan Law, associate vice president of museums for capital projects and major gifts, said the Warhol is expected to have 90 program participants this year. He said 60% are currently BIPOC, LGBTQ+ or immigrants.

The expanded operations will be housed partly next to the museum, on the seventh floor of what is sometimes called the Burns White Building. The space is currently being renovated, but operations are expected to begin as early as July, said Pop District manager Anneliese Martinez. The space will be a coworking tech studio with facilities for podcasting, audio recording, film and video, and photography, as well as a classroom, office, and meeting space.

There are also plans to activate other spaces nearby, including the former site of a restaurant in a car park owned by the Sports and Exhibition Authority.

The concert and event venue is part of the Pop District in the early planning stages.

Dan Law Museums said rental events are an important source of revenue for the museum that could be boosted by such a facility. The museum also sees the venue as a way to expand the success of its long-running sound series as well as attract tours not currently hitting Pittsburgh.

An inauguration is tentatively scheduled for 2024.