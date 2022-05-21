Ryan Reynolds recalls brothers ‘saving’ him from dad’s wrath with earrings | Entertainment





Ryan Reynolds’ brothers had their ears pierced to “save” him from their father’s wrath. The 45-year-old thought it would be a “cool thing” to have an earring when he was around 12 after being inspired by pop duo Wham! but when he confided in one of his siblings, he was warned that their father James would not be impressed. In a clip from David Letterman’s Netflix talk show “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” obtained by “Entertainment Tonight,” he recalled: My brother said, you’re gonna die. You’re going to show up for dinner tonight and there’s going to be a messy stabbing death because dad is going to take one of the utensils and stab you.” But despite the warning, the ‘Free Guy’ actor – who has three daughters with wife Blake Lively – went “everywhere you go” to get his ear pierced with a friend and his mom anyway, and recalled how nervous he felt when He came home. He said: I get to the table and I remember the sweat running down my knees and I was looking down and I could feel his gaze hitting me.” Luckily, his brothers had already stepped in to make sure Ryan wasn’t the only center of James’ anger. He continued: “He mumbles swear words under his breath, and I look up and look around and see my three brothers had an earring to kind of save me. “One of the most beautiful things I have ever seen in my life. The ‘Deadpool’ star – who is the youngest of four boys – has previously opened up about how “scary” his father can be. Describing his father as the toughest man alive: ex-cop, ex-boxer and full-time landmine,” he added, “He worked tirelessly to provide for his family and in return was expected to you to do what he said, often before he said it. In a word, he was scary. Not because he was sadistic or physically violent. He was scary because he was one of those people with an energy weight for him… Shifting his weight ever so slightly from foot to foot could turn an otherwise delightful 6th birthday party into what felt like an Irish funeral. Ryan’s father died after battling Parkinson’s disease in 2015 and they were able to mend their troubled relationship before his passing.

