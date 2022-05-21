Tom Cruise aims to fly high at the box office with Top Gun: Maverick





Yet there is Mr. Cruise, walking as if the world hasn’t changed at all. For him, in many ways, this is not the case. He was 24 when Top Gun made him box office royalty and he’s basically stayed there ever since, outliving his contemporaries. He’s the last remaining world star who still only makes films for the cinemas. He did not venture into streaming. He did not sign for a limited series. He didn’t launch his own brand of tequila. More fascinating stories that you can’t help but read till the end. Instead, his promotional tour for Top Gun: Maverick, which kicks off May 27, will last nearly three weeks and stretch from Mexico City to Japan with a stop in Cannes for the annual film festival. In London, he walked the red carpet with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. (The tour would have been longer and more extensive if Covid protocols hadn’t complicated things and he wasn’t finishing two Mission Impossible movies.) The actor always commands top dollar gross, which means that in addition to a large upfront payment, he receives a percentage of the box office gross from the time the film hits theaters. He is one of the last Hollywood stars to land such a deal, buoyed by the fact that his 44 films have grossed $4.4 billion at the box office in the United States and Canada alone, according to Box Office. Mojo. (Most stars today get paid up front, with bonuses if a movie brings in certain amounts at the box office.) So if his movies hit, Mr. Cruise makes money. And right now, Hollywood desperately needs a hit. Audiences have started returning to theaters since the pandemic shuttered them in 2020. Box office analyst David Gross said major Hollywood studios are expected to release around 108 films in theaters this year, down from 22 % from 2019. Total box office numbers for the year are still down around 40%, but recent performances of The Batman and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness have made theater owners optimistic about at the request of the public. The question is whether the company still works for anything other than special effects-laden superhero movies. They just don’t make movies like this anymore, said Brian Robbins, the new CEO of Paramount Pictures, the studio that financed and produced the $170 million Top Gun: Maverick, in an interview. It’s not a great visual effects movie. Tom really trained these actors to fly and perform in real F-18s. No one has ever done what he did in this movie practically. It has scale and scope, and it’s also a very moving film. That’s not usually what we see in big tentpole movies today. A big box office showing for Top Gun: Maverick, would largely depend on the over-40 crowd. It’s moviegoers who remember the original Top Gun from 36 years ago most fondly, and they’re the ones most hesitant to return to theaters. To reinforce his commitment to the industry, Mr. Cruise sent a video message to theater operators at their annual conference in Las Vegas late last month. From filming Mission Impossible in South Africa, standing atop an airborne biplane, Mr. Cruise showed off new footage from his spy film and the first public screening of Top Gun: Maverick. Let’s have a great summer, he said, before his manager, piloting his own biplane alongside Mr Cruise, cries out for action and the two planes take off into the sky.

