Power Rangers actor Austin St. John charged with COVID-19 aid fraud





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! Austin St. John, known for his role as the Red Power Ranger, has been charged with COVID-19 aid fraud. St. John was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas. The FBI and IRS are investigating. St. John is one of 19 people, led by Michael Hill and Andrew Moran, who allegedly set up a fraudulent scheme to illegally obtain funding from the Small Business Administrations (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) . The group reportedly secured 16 loans totaling $3.5 million using existing businesses or new businesses to apply for the program. COVID-19 RELIEF FRAUD LED TO BILLIONS IN TAXPAYER-FUNDED TAXPAYER PROTECTION PROGRAM LOANS “Once they received the fraudulently obtained funds, the defendants did not use the money as intended, such as to pay employee salaries, cover fixed debts or utility payments, or continue health benefits. health care for employees,” the U.S. attorney’s press release said. “Instead, defendants typically paid Hill and Moran, transferred money to their personal accounts, and spent the funds on various personal purchases.” Each defendant could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted. The CARES Act was signed into law on March 29, 2020 and was designed to provide businesses with COVID-19 relief amid the pandemic. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER When the Trump administration PPP unveiled in 2020, the full impacts of the pandemic were just beginning to be felt in the economy. There was a race to get the money as quickly as possible due to the unpredictability of the situation. Loans therefore went through large banks that often had existing relationships with eligible businesses for speed. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The program had bipartisan support, and then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told a congressional committee in September 2020 that the payments supported 50 million jobs. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

