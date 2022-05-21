Age is just a number for these Bollywood beauties, at 50 this actress beats newcomers

– Advertisement –

Bollywood girl Dhak Dhak i.e. Madhuri Dixit has turned 55. These days, she is seen judging Dance Deewane’s show. Madhuri Dixit dominates everywhere with social media, even at this age. Madhuri attributes her fitness to yoga and a special diet. According to her, she strictly follows her routine to stay in shape.

Days, months and years may pass, but the radiance of Aishwarya Rai’s face remains intact. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have a 9-year-old daughter. But even today, Aishwarya is as beautiful as before. Let us tell you that Aishwarya Rai is 49 years old.

Now in this list comes the turn of Salman Khan’s heroine, Bhagyashree. Whose age is around 53 years old. Bhagyashree is also a mother of 2 but looking at her, it doesn’t look like she is a mother of two. The secret to this beauty is none other than exercise. She trains daily to stay in shape. Along with this, she also follows a good diet.

There is less to say about Shilpa Shetty. As her age increases, she becomes more and more beautiful. Beautiful so much that even the flowers blush. Although she is not active in the film industry, she has held up very well even at the age of 46.

Tabu is known for her glamorous looks and acting. It’s hard to guess his age by looking at Tabu. Tabu’s age is 51 but beats young Bollywood actresses. The secret behind this figure is its yoga. The actress does yoga every day. Along with this, she also advises her fans to stay fit.

