Cannes: How Bollywood stars dominated the international film festival in France





1 hour ago original picture, Getty Images Photo credits, Chairman of the board Vincent Lindon (left) and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone at the Cannes Film Festival Indian Bollywood film industry is proud to announce that Deepika Padukone has joined the 75th Cannes International Film Festival in France. French cinema star Vincent Lindon will see 21 films and decide who will win the Palme d’Or, the most prestigious award in the world of cinema. Ms Padukone, a 36-year-old highest-paid Bollywood actress, is best known for her roles in Padmaavat, Piku and Gehraiyaan, and will soon start watching movies ‘for fun’ and enjoying the good weather. Ms Padukone will be the most-watched Indian movie star at the Cannes Film Festival, but she won’t be the only one to attend what is considered one of the most prestigious events in the world of finai cinema. original picture, Getty Images Photo credits, Winners of the Cannes competition Near Ms Padukone’s place to watch and judge films, there is a film crew led by India’s Information Minister and journalist Anurag Thakur, who will seek investors for their business at the Film Walk, the largest film market to date with the Cannes Film Festival. . Every May, the Cannes seaside resort on the Côte d’Azur experiences a boom, where it enters a state of ecstasy a few days before the festival. The annual event is likely to be attended by 120,000 people in a city of no more than 74,000. But this year, as the city recovers from the cholera epidemic, something new is going to happen. This year, India, the world’s leading film producer, received the “Special Country” award at the Film Walk. As the first country to be awarded this position, India will have free rein to showcase its talents. Indian directors and filmmakers will have the opportunity to promote their films to attract new investors. “India has a lot to offer and the country has the potential to become a global film hub,” Thakur said in a Twitter post quoting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Another film that will be presented during the festival is Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film starring newcomer R. Madhavan, Rocketry is directed by a robotics engineer named Nambi Narayanan, who is accused of espionage, arrested, harassed and then acquitted. The Cannes Film Festival, which runs May 17-28, features new films from Hollywood stars (like Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis), as well as some of the biggest names like Javier Bardem and Mads Mikkelsen . . Films in The Adversary) by Satyajit Ray and The Circus Tent by Pratidwandi and G. Aravindan will be screened during the festival, which already has a tough ticket. But the greatest joy of coming to India for this festival right now is a documentary film by two brothers living in Delhi set up to save the lives of birds – especially shirwa – which are being destroyed by pollution. All That Breathes by Shaunak Sen, which premiered at the Sundance Expo earlier this year, will be screened as part of the festival. “I didn’t expect the film to be in Cannes, because we were lucky enough to have it at Sundance and we won, and it’s unusual for a film that has already been screened in the past is coming back to Cannes….we are very happy,” Sen told BBC Africa. All That Breathes is one of 12 non-competition films screened at Cannes, including Ethan Coen’s Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind. Another Indian film in the Cannes series is Nauha, directed by Pratham Khurana. Nauha means “mourning” in Hindi and is for a child caring for a 75-year-old senior. It has been taken from 1,500 films worldwide and has made 16 appearances in competition. Ms Padukone, on the other hand, is ready to begin her term in parliament, they said. They added that “she will forget about all their responsibilities” in selecting a movie star and “focus on the audience instead…”. “I think cinema is a great way to get a message across. It has the potential to impact and change people’s lives,” Padukone said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/hausa/rahotanni-61520418 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos