George Miller has earned the right to do something as exuberant and bizarre as Three Thousand Years of Nostalgia

As lavish and eerie as the Cannes Film Festival can be, it suits this filmmaker george milleras lavish and eerie as mainstream filmmakers get should debut its latest inventive and erratic work here. Its last passage on the Croisette is of a rare order: the marvelous Mad Max: Fury Road debuted here and became an instant classic. Today, Miller is back at the festival with a project of a very different kind, as you’d expect from the man who did both. The road warrior and Happy Feet.

His new movie, Three thousand years of nostalgia mixes tones and hues from Millers storybook Baby: Pig in the city with the dark and sexualized magic of his The Witches of Eastwick. It’s a curious film, messy in all its ambition but constantly piercing, a serious labor of love and love.

Tilda Swinton plays Alithéa, a narratologist (a real calling, it seems) who travels the world to give lectures on the nature and uses of storytelling throughout history. She speaks of the conquest of science or, perhaps, of a softer replacement of myth as a human means of codifying knowledge. All the fantastical creatures of old legend have just become metaphor. I suppose that makes her somewhat of an atheist, although she doesn’t seem dismissive, exactly, of supernatural belief. Shes more of a close student.

While in Istanbul, Alithea comes face to face with one of the creatures she has reduced to a mere trope. She buys an old glass bottle from an antique dealer and, back in her hotel room while scrubbing her new price with her electric toothbrush, uncorks a long-imprisoned Djinn (Idris Elba |). Grateful for his freedom and eager to return to the other plane of Djinn’s existence, he grants Alithea three wishes. Once this duty is accomplished, he will ascend.

But first, Alithea, ever the skeptical academic, wants to talk things out. In her conversation with this massive, melancholy spirit, Alithea learns the story of the Djinn. His previous imprisonments were caused by a misplaced trust in his human masters combined with the wiles of fate that govern all life in the world. Miller renders these flashbacks to ancient places, the kingdom of Sheba, the court of Suleiman the Magnificent with his usual rich saturation, creating painterly images from computer technology.

All visuals of Three thousand years of nostalgia were created equal; some look a bit chintzy for someone of Millers technical acumen. But there’s enough quirky beauty in the film that it’s clearly its own. It’s fascinating to see what Miller has done within the confines of COVID-era cinema. He found his own metaphor for our times; the confinement of two people glued inside gradually opens up to a vast and teeming digital world. If only Zoom calls had such large dimensions.

The film’s look is certainly its most eye-catching advertisement. But it’s really a talking film. Miller wrote the screenplay with augusta gore, and they gave their two lead characters a whole lot of flowery, philosophical language to contend with. Theyve thrown off sharply, then. Swinton, singing in a pleasant slur, is a great asker of questions, while Elbe answers them with authority. He has an ideal voice for telling stories. Elbas’ elegant narration fills the film, deftly evoking the mood of grace and depth Miller intended.

His stories involve a murderous prince, a brilliant woman far ahead of her time, a scheming concubine. These tales each unfold toward something perhaps resembling a moral lesson, but Miller isn’t all that interested in the fable’s neat conclusions. Greed, lust, pride, and other all-too-predictable human follies that cannot be properly resolved keep the Djinn bouncing alone and frustrated through time. Alithea ends up making her own deadly mistakes, leading the film to its underdeveloped third act, in which Miller invites contemporary politics to generally dismal effect.

The film is, sadly, peppered with moments that ring with faded ugliness, undermining Miller’s big-hearted intentions. He seemingly can’t help himself when it comes to garish attempts at quirky humor, which land with a thump. (More literally in a blatant case.) But those cases are glossed over, and then Miller shows us something moving or sweet, and the particular fate of the movie snares us again.

As often happens in movies that, when all the busy wonders come down to it, are really about something as general as love, Three thousand years of nostalgia ultimately, I can’t convey a message as complete and transporting (or cohesive) as the design that hosts it. Still, the film’s idiosyncratic determination to deliver its homily proves endearing. Before returning to madmax world to tell us the story of Furiosa’s rocky beginnings, Miller just wants to talk a little about the questions springing from the heart. Which he probably won. Or maybe he just made a wish and the movie-funding gods have wistfully granted it.