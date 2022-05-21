Aragorn actor Viggo Mortensen forgot Lord of the Rings TV show

Viggo Mortensen, most famous for playing Aragorn in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings, has seemingly forgotten all about Amazon spin-off TV show The Rings of Power.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporteras spotted by GameSpotMortensen was asked if he was going to watch the Rings of Power prequel, which is set 1,000 years before The Lord of the Rings.
“What is it?” he replied. “The TV thing? Is it with Apple, or what?”
The journalist explained that the show was made by Amazon and is considered one of the most expensive television shows ever made, with estimated costs of over $1 billion.
“Oh, okay. Yeah, I’ll watch that,” Mortensen confirmed, though he immediately inquired about the lore. “Do you know what source material they use? What were they allowed to use?” he asked.
After being caught and learning that it was related to Tolkien’s domain, Mortensen’s official verdict was in. “That’s cool,” he said. “It will be fun to see.”
