Pete Davidson Reportedly Leaving ‘SNL’ After 8 Seasons – Hollywood Life

Image Credit: Rosalind O’Connor/NBC UPDATE (05/20/2022 @ 6:30 p.m. EST): Kate McKinnon also bows out to Saturday Night Live! The talented comedian, 38, is leaving NBC’s iconic sketch series after a decade, it has been reported by Variety Friday, May 20. Aidey Bryant and Kyle Mooney are also expected to leave the series after a decade and nine years, respectively, according to the outlet. The news comes right after pete davidsons signaled departure. More about pete davidson ORIGINAL STORY: pete davidson time with Saturday Night Live could end soon. The 28-year-old comedian is said to have left the show after 8 years, a person familiar has claimed Variety. The reported decision to leave came 7 months after they started dating Kim Kardashian, 41, with whom he ignited his romance shortly after hosting the show in October 2021. HollywoodLife contacted representatives for Pete Davidson and Saturday Night Live for comment. Pete Davidson: Photos of the ‘SNL’ star Pete joined SNL in 2014 when he was only 20 years old, and since then he has been part of the comedy program! He entertained the audience in different ways through the sketches. One of his most beloved characters is the clumsy, clueless Chad. He’s also spoofed tons of rap stars with his insanely funny Lil Doo Doo, but he’s also performed musical parodies of hits like Eminem Without me and Marc Cohns Walk to Memphis. He also let his acting skills shine through appearances on Weekend Update. There have long been whippers that Pete would quit SNL as his star kept rising. Despite numerous rumors that Pete may be leaving the show, sources close to the show have said HollywoodLife so long SNL head Lorne Michaels was nervous about the comedian calling him quitting the show. He is especially afraid of losing it but he will do everything that comes to mind to keep it. Convincing Pete to stay, however, could be more difficult than expected, the insider said in March. Lorne would really love nothing more than to see Pete stay on the show forever if he wanted to. Related link Related: Pete Davidsons Best SNL Sketches of All Time: From Aladdin to The Teachers Trial Now that Kim and Pete appear to be romantically involved, if he does indeed leave the show, perhaps the couple would spend more time focusing on what to do next. It could also mean a new focus on movies, like his upcoming romantic comedy. Meet cute. He can also focus on his stand-up comedy. He recently performed a new routine, where he joked about his new relationship and Kim’s ex Kanye West.

