When Mavis Staples and Levon Helm met for one last music | Music





MARK KENNEDY Associated Press

NEW YORK In the summer of 2011, two iconic American musicians met and caused a storm. Very few people have heard what they have created so far. The 12 track live album take me home is the long-awaited account of what happened when soul and gospel star Mavis Staples visited her good friend Levon Helm, the Grammy-winning drummer and singer of The Band. We were very close friends. We were like family, said Staples, 82. Every song was just a gem to me. I am so filled with joy. It would be one of Helms’ last recordings before his death the following year. Staples and his band spent five or six days with Helm and his band in Woodstock, New York, playing music and telling stories. We started singing and someone just said, why not record it? And we started recording and we had nothing planned. As we were singing one song, someone was shouting another song, Staples said. It turned out so beautiful. People also read… The tour ended with a concert held at Helms Studio on June 3, 2011, which included spirituals, civil rights anthems, and tunes made famous by artists like The Impressions, Bob Dylan, and the Rolling Stones. There are gospel classics like Hand Writing on the Wall and Farther Along, protest songs like This Is My Country, an electric song you have to move, Buddy Millers Wide River to Cross and When I Go Away, a Helms favorite. Staples’ sister, Yvonne, sang, as did Helms’ daughter, Amy. Joining this choir was truly one of the highlights I’ve ever had for any singing I’ve ever done, said Amy Helm. And of course, seeing my dad so happy and spending time with Mavis, who is like a godmother to me. Staples loved it when someone suggested I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free, a song made famous by Nina Simone. I hadn’t sung that song since I was a little girl, she said. We started singing that, I felt so good. But then she balked. I told them, I said, wait a minute. No one comes behind Nina, you know? And they said, Mavis, you can do it. You can do it, Mavis. And I said, OK, I’ll try, but I don’t want to be slapped by Nina. The release of the albums was delayed while officials from each side debated which record company should release it. If it had been left to me, it would have been available a week after I recorded it, Staples said. The album comes out on Friday. Staples recalled that his visit to Woodstock started, appropriately enough, with music. When she and her group arrived, it was raining heavily, and she ran from her vehicle to Helms’ porch. Together and impromptu, they began to sing the spiritual Didnt It Rain. Staples recalls that the visit included country walks and story-sharing. At some point, Helm started playing one of his grandsons’ toy drums. She recalls one of Helms’ two dogs being jealous when its owner approached Staples and barking until the drummer interceded on Staples’ behalf; the barking stopped immediately. She remembers Helms showing up every day in a crisp shirt. The two were old friends, having met while filming The Bands 1976 documentary The Last Waltz. Staples’ father had been impressed by The Bands song The Weight, with its opening reference to Nazareth, a special gospel reference. Helm, for his part, revered Staples and invited a film crew to file that his hero had come to collaborate. Staples only got to listen to what they accomplished a few months ago. Every song would lift me even higher because I forgot some of those things, she said, thinking Let’s get the record out so people can hear how much fun we had. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

