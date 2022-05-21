Web Series Vs Bollywood: Who Wins?





We’ve all been connected to cinema for ages, from black and white movies to colorful cinemas. We’ve seen the film travel shortened from 3 hours to 2 hours and now we have short films for crisp stories. With the innovation of technology and development, the culture of web series was also introduced a few years ago. Now, moving forward to 2022, we are witnessing a tug of war between web series and Bollywood movies. Web series have a great impact on young people, who prefer to watch the shows at their ease while managing a busy work schedule. In short, as the name suggests, series are webcast or more accurately called internet which means these shows are streamed online. Nowadays, online shows have more weight than Bollywood in terms of viewership. To name a few, Ye Kaali Kaali Ankhein, Money Heist, Squid Game, Suits, The Family Man, Asur and many more shows have gained popularity. However, Bollywood is still on top. In the age of online episodic shows, people love watching movies because nothing can beat the power of movies. Read also : Find out the Squid Game Season 2 release date, speculations and more Web series have been introduced in India by Youtube Channel – TVF: The Viral Fever. TVF launched its first series in June 2015 called The Pitchers, which revolved around a group of four friends trying to sell their startup pitch to investors. TVF then aired a romantic comedy show Permanent Roommates which gained popularity. Bang Baja Baaraat was another short webcast launched at the time by another YouTube channel. Y-Films, the youth wing of Yash Raj Films, created Bang Baja Baaraat in November 2015. Since then, the web series has continued to evolve, giving us many shows, climbing the steps from Youtube to OTT platforms such as Amazon Prime, Netflix and Hotstar. Apparently, web series are loved by the younger generation and failed to impress the audience who have been watching Bollywood movies since the 70s and 80s. Bollywood fanatics always prioritize movies over episodic shows, even as movies stream online on OTT channels. During this global pandemic, which hit the world in March 2020 due to the coronavirus, movie theaters were closed and production houses ended up streaming movies online. This is the time when web series and Bollywood movies are in one platform offering stories in various styles. Nevertheless, what audiences want is entertainment and that is what they choose as a web series or Bollywood to relax, have fun and have fun. Must read: Panchayat Season 2 Review – Real, Rural and Refreshing

