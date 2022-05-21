‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ Makes Bollywood’s Biggest Opening Day Collection In 2022





First published May 21, 2022 at 10:58 a.m. IST

Anees Bazmees Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, starring actors Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, and Milind Gunaji had outstanding box office performance. The film has become the biggest Bollywood debut of the year so far. Image: Image taken from the trailer All of Bollywood’s hopes of ending its box office drought were on Kartik Aaryan and Kaira Advani-starring Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The director of Anees Bazmee which hit theaters on Friday proved to be a savior for Hindi film industry. The film exceeded the expectations the industry had of it in terms of its opening day collection. This year, no film has been able to make a stellar opening day collection so far. However, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 broke the records for Bollywood movies released this year, to have the biggest opening day collection to its name. ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Twitter Review: Kartik Aaryan, Kaira Advanis’ Film Instills Hope In Bollywood; is a “winner” Image: Image taken from the trailer So far, this year’s biggest opening in Hindi films has been Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’, which grossed Rs 13.25 crore on its first day of release. Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu’s film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” also broke this record. This is the biggest opening of Kartik Aaryan’s career. Prior to that, his film ‘Love Aaj Kal’ took an opening of Rs 12 crore. ALSO READ: Exclusive: What Kiara Advani Said About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Co-Star Kartik Aaryan Image: Image taken from the trailer “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, a standalone sequel by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan-starrer, was released on around 3,200 screens across the country. The T-series film was supposed to have an opening of around Rs 11 crore on its first day, but following the film’s trailer and its promotion, the film sold out tickets worth Rs 16, 50 crore on the very first day. The film’s net earnings are said to be around Rs 14.75 crore on its first day. These are preliminary numbers and may change slightly until the final numbers come out Saturday afternoon. ALSO READ: Exclusive: On Bollywood vs South cinema, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kiara Advani says ‘There is hope’ Image: Image taken from the trailer Anees Bazmee’s directorial film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” broke the record for Akshay Kumar’s film “Bachchhan Pandey” released in March, which was considered the biggest opening of 2022 so far. Alia Bhatt star ‘Bachchhan Pandey’ ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ was the only Hindi film to earn Rs 10 crore or more at the box office in 2022. The highest grossing Hindi film of this year has so far summer “The Kashmir”. Files’, which grossed a total of Rs 252.90 crore at the box office, although its first day collection was only Rs 3.55 crore. READ ALSO: Exclusive! “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” Stars Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani Talk To Asianet Image: Image taken from the trailer Karthik Aryan’s film ‘Love Aaj Kal’ which was released before the film ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ took the biggest opening of its career at Rs 12 crore but the film failed earning a total of Rs 34.99 crore. Karthik Aryan’s first three films that were released in theaters were hits. The biggest hit of Kartik’s career so far was the movie “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”, which grossed a total of Rs 108.95 crore at the box office. ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Director Anees Bazmee Opens Bollywood Vs South Cinema Debate Image: Image taken from the trailer

