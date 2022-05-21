Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma to make her Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol’s son Rajveer





Paloma, the daughter of famous Bollywood actress Poonam Dhillon, is soon to make her Bollywood debut. In Paloma’s first film, she will be paired with Rajveer Deol, the son of actor Sunny Deol. Paloma is about to start her career at Rajshri Productions. The film starring Paloma and Rajveer was directed by Avnish Barjatya, son of prominent filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya. Barjatya will lead. It will also be Avnish’s first film, which he will direct. As of now, the title of the film has not been retained, but this film will be Rajshree’s 59th film. Who will go on the floors in July of this year. The shooting of the film will start in Mumbai. Talking about the story of the film, it will be a love story of today’s times. Which culminates at a large destination wedding. The film will tell the story of romantic relationships, their complexity and simplicity. Paloma was cast as the lead actress in the film. When casting Paloma in the film, the film’s director Avnish said, Paloma is a wonderful performer and she has a terrific screen presence. It matches my character perfectly. His tremendous work ethic and enthusiasm make it exciting to work with him every day. Paloma and Rajveer share great on-screen chemistry. They both blend effortlessly into their roles. My journey started with Rajshri Productions & #PalomaThakeriaDhillon you are so lucky that you are also starting your journey with them! It goes very special and fun! I wish you and the whole team all the best! Have a good trip ! https://t.co/AOcumKdldr — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@Madhurisaid) May 20, 2022 Madhuri Dixit, Rajshri Production’s favorite actress has sent her best wishes to Poonam Dhillon’s daughter on her new journey. Madhuri tweeted film director Avnish, her father Sooraj Barjatya, film hero Rajveer and Poonam and her husband. Sooraj Barjatya’s Rajshri production house has yielded many hit movies in its 75 years of journey so far. These include Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit with “Hum Aapke Hain Koun,” “Maine Pyaar Kiya,” family drama “Hum Saath Saath Hain,” and Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor’s 2006 hit movie “Vivah.” Let us inform you that actress Poonam Dhillon was married to filmmaker Ashok Thakeria. From this marriage he has a daughter Paloma Thakeria and a son Anmol Thakeria.

