Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma to make her Bollywood debut with Sunny Doel’s son Rajveer





Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon’s daughter, Paloma Dhillon, is on cloud nine today as she is set to make her Bollywood debut with Sunny Doel’s son, Rajveer Deol. The film will be filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s son – Avnish S. Barjatya’s debut film and will also be Sooraj Barjatya’s production house, Rajshri Productions. The film will also mark Rajveer’s debut in the industry. Paloma’s debut was announced by the banner on its official social media page, with the caption, “Rajshri Productions is proud to announce Paloma opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri’s next, helmed by Avnish Barjatya. A memorable journey begins!# PalomaThakeriaDhillon #RajveerDeol #AvnishBarjatya #SoorajBarjatya @poonamdhillon #AshokThakeria #AnmolThakeriaDhillon.” Paloma retweeted the post and expressing her excitement, she wrote, “Pinch me!!!” Check out Paloma Dhillon’s first announcement: Shortly after, Paloma’s friends congratulated her in the comments section. Tara Sutaria wrote, “Yaaayy finally! And gorgeous as always.” Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “prettiest ever. Congratulations.” Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Abhimanyu Dassani, Prateik Babbar, Akansha Kapoor and many others have also poured in love. Paloma’s mother-actress, Poonam Dhillon, also congratulated her daughter and wrote: “Congratulations Darling @palomathakeriadhillon on your superb launch with the most prestigious @rajshrifilms #sooraj barjatya @avnish.barjatya. Your incredible hard work, your commitment, your talent are rewarded with this magnificent launch. God bless you with great success and may you shine in all that you do. I love you!! So proud of you.” Earlier, director Avnish Barjatya talked about Paloma and Rajveer’s performance in the film and told Bollywood Hungama, “Paloma is a powerful performer and has a terrific screen presence, she suits my character perfectly. Her immense work ethic and enthusiasm makes it so exciting to work with her every day. Paloma and Rajveer share great on-screen chemistry together and play each other very well. They both fit in perfectly with their roles,” he said. It is set to premiere on the floors in July this year in Mumbai. Apparently, the story is a coming-of-age love story that’s meant to explore modern-day relationships against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding. Read also : EXCLUSIVE: ‘You don’t need a man just to pay your bills,’ Poonam Dhillon tells All Women

