The reduced role of Broadcast TV is clearly highlighted in the fall presentations | Television

They never even got on stage.

There were constant reminders of the diminishing influence of television networks last week, when entertainment companies Paramount, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBC Universal and Fox sold their upcoming products to advertisers in flashy presentations in New York.

Nothing was more glaring than the fact that Craig Erwich and Kelly Kahl, heads of the ABC and CBS entertainment divisions, were watching from the sidelines. Erwich has been replaced by a boss with broader responsibilities, and NBC doesn’t even have an entertainment president; instead, there’s a framework that oversees multiple networks and streaming.

Broadcasters once owned the week, revealing their fall schedules with great fanfare. These are now almost afterthoughts in bloated presentations where the action is now streaming, and in the coming shake-up on how advertising will invade this format.

Yet with their plans, ABC, CBS and NBC Fox didn’t even bother to release a fall schedule show that they clearly know their new place in the world of entertainment.

How not to recognize reality? said Garth Ancier, former president of entertainment at NBC and Fox. All networks basically acknowledge reality with their schedules. They don’t say they’re going to rebuild the audience.

Twenty years ago, the networks were coming off a season where three scripted programs Friends, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and ER all averaged more than 22 million viewers per episode. This season, NCIS and FBI are barely the only such shows to exceed 10 million, the Nielsen company said.

In April, a broadcast television network was watched less than 25% of the time an American household had a television on, Nielsen said. The rest of the time was spent on cable networks, streaming, gaming, using the DVR, or watching videos.

With premium cable in the salad days and streaming still a dream, network programmers in 2002 spent freely and took risks. ABC, CBS and NBC introduced 19 new scripted programs, including eight comedies, on their fall schedules that year.

This year, they’re only planning seven new scripted shows for the fall. NBC’s star vehicle for George Lopez and his daughter, Lopez vs. Lopez, is the only comedy.

We have officially turned the page now. Everyone sees we’re not going back to the network age, said Aaron Barnhart, veteran critic and author of Primetimer’s Guide to Streaming TV. In some ways, it’s just the culmination of a culture shift that happened when everyone started tuning into cable TV.

Even Ancier, a network TV creature who also worked for Walt Disney Studios and the WB, is now advising developers of an app to help people follow their favorite shows on streaming services.

Network television is primarily becoming the home of franchises and rebootsunscripted and live events and sports.

NBC has its three Dick Wolf-produced Chicago dramas filling its Wednesday nights and CBS does the same for its FBI Tuesday shows, also produced by Wolf. NBC’s trio of Law & Order (yes, Wolf again) shows will fill Thursday nights, CBS has its NCIS franchise, Fox has two 911 shows, and ABC is trying to create its own franchise with a spinoff of The Rookie at the fall.

They have built-in audience bases and require far less time and money to promote, and tend to get a strong cross-section of viewers, veteran TV analyst Steve Sternberg said.

Even CBS comedian Stephen Colbert couldn’t help but poke fun at his networks formula on the Paramount program, saying he specializes in sexy people solving sexy corpse murders.

NBC succumbed to the tried and true idea of ​​resurrecting old shows with the drama Quantum Leap and, mid-season, the comedy Night Court.

It’s not a fall program, said ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel, whose mocking monologues are a ritual during annual program presentations. These are the tapes you find in your dead uncle’s VCR.

At ABC, we really leaned into live events like American Idol, Erwich said in an interview. The network is also introducing a celebrity version of Jeopardy!, recognize that the syndicated game show regularly attracts more viewers than any prime-time show. For the first time this fall, CBS is programming an entirely unscripted evening.

ABC and NBC will have more unscripted than scripted hours on their prime-time schedule this fall. A total of 34 of the 66 primetime hours on the three major networks will be scripted. That compares to 42½ years 20 years ago, not including nine hours of scheduled movies.

Broadcasters are looking to save money; CBS’s cancellation of two comedies from staple producer Chuck Lorre this spring is another illustration of belt-tightening, Barnhart said.

CBS Kahl noted that 17 of the top 30 shows from its corporate sibling, the Paramount+ streaming service, are CBS shows.

When it works well, it’s a kind of virtuous circle, he says. We can expose young people to our shows who might not watch them on the network, who might see them on Paramount+ and then come back to us.

The number of viewers, the lack of attention and the undermining of creativity may not bode well for broadcast networks. But they’re in better shape and have a clearer path to the future than many cable networks, Barnhart said.

They used to serve the general public, he says. The 25% who still watch broadcast TV, it’s hard for us to consider the network’s audience as a niche, but it kind of is.

