How OTTs allow regional cinemas to compete with Bollywood

The influx of internet television and the expansion of indigenous OTT platforms aimed at regional film content has propelled a range of generic and creative experimentation in Malayalam cinema. The surge in subscriptions during the Covid-19 lockdown (up to 55-60% according to the BCG-CII Media and Entertainment Report) has reshaped traditional market models, making direct streaming a lucrative choice for producers. The mix of players like SonyLIV, ZEE5, alongside big names like Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, provides a competitive market to buy as well as new types of productions in Indian regional languages, including the malayalam. Even new streaming platforms such as Prime Reels and Neestream also emerged during this period, focusing solely on Malayalam film content.

The shift to Internet TV for the release of films nearing completion began during the pandemic, with See you soon (Mahesh Narayanan, 2020), which was billed as a “computer screen movie”. The trend continued with films such as Minnal Murali (Basil Joseph, 2021) which saw the provincialization of the superhero genre through localized idioms. Unlike theatrical and satellite releases before the pandemic, streaming platforms have also enabled this regional content to reach transnational audiences. Indeed, it shatters the myth that regional cinema is limited by linguistic affiliations, an effect perhaps also of the algorithm-based AI feed of suggested content platforms. The moot point here is that it gives filmmakers some leeway to explore and experiment with subject matter that strays from the expectations that have traditionally accompanied theatrical releases.

A typical example is the 2022 Malayalam film Puzhu, published on SonyLIV. Written by Harshad, Sharfu and Suhas from Then fame, and directed by debutante Ratheena PT, Puzhu was released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi. The film explores the pernicious effects of caste purity and endogamy that fuel honor killings. The negative undertones seen in the character played by Mammootty might not have surfaced if the film was only intended for theatrical release. In recent times, systemic inequalities of caste oppression and honor killings have found cinematic representation in regional Indian cinema through films like sairat (Nagraj Manjule, Marathi, 2016), Pazhierum Perumal (Mari Selvaraj, Tamil, 2018) and Juliet of Janani (Pankaj Rishi Kumar, English/Tamil, 2019). OTT platforms have allowed even more utterances to emerge in this direction, for example that of TJ Gnanavel Jai Bhim (Tamil, 2021) was released on Amazon Prime Video, and Puzhu can also be considered as belonging to this category.

Jai Bhim

Framed as a psychological portrait, Puzhu looks at the tensions emerging from entrenched codes of caste purity – the hostility caused by sister (Parvathy)’s inter-caste marriage to Kuttappan (Appunni Sasi), and the schism in her relationship with her brother that violently explodes at the end of the movie . The film is prefaced by a mythological play performed by a single actor, Kuttappan. The Mammootty character becomes the replacement for the cursed king of the play, who isolates himself to protect himself from danger, before being destroyed by a puzhu (Earthworm). The film does not give a precise meaning to puzhu as symbolic of the oppressed, but instead uses symbolism to emphasize our own guilt and inaction in perpetuating caste atrocities. The deputy registrar’s crude joke, which compares the couple to a “coconut kernel caught by a crow”, and the ensuing slap in the face from Kuttappan, acts as a caustic reminder to the public who may have had similar thoughts about the couple.

OTT platforms are alternative avenues, through which hyperlocal content can be showcased and enjoyed without cramming it into niche spaces.

For those familiar with Mammootty’s superstar persona, the change offered by an OTT release also becomes apparent in the aesthetic choices made in the film. Brevity seems to be a structuring principle, as viewers only get enough information to learn about the characters on the go, rather than thrive in full-fledged family melodrama. So while it’s a Mammootty vehicle in terms of screen time, its history is kept to a minimum and we learn very little about it – Kuttan’s nickname (his real name is never revealed), his obsessive need for regimentation and routine. (mirrored in his desire to preserve the status quo), and his cold indifference to those who are different. We learn that despite his calm demeanor, Kuttan is at war with the world, whether it’s his psychological torture of the former factory engineer who once tried to kill him, or his orders to his son to retrieve a piece of chess lost. Indeed, his only concern seems to be passing down caste codes and lineage to his son, whom he disciplines through emotional abuse, regimentation, and strict control over the people he interacts with. So while the film’s promos never specify caste, it is the major plot determinant, as seen in the affective gesture of hatred and disgust mediated by caste purity. The tipping point is when Kuttan, learning of his sister’s pregnancy, is driven to lash out at her and her husband in an unusual outburst of emotion.

Mammootty

This emphasis on purity is also reflected in the arrangement of space in the film. The building in which Kuttan lives is a modified, urban and modern extension of the tharavadu—an ancestral home. The building posits a clear caste-based insider/outsider dichotomy based on spatial separation, being leased to “only our people” (upper caste/Brahmins), and excludes any social mixing of spaces, despite the fact that work of service is provided by oppressed castes. The interior of Kuttan’s apartment is a controlled environment where purity and caste superiority are maintained – values ​​he considers integral to the education he wants his son to receive. In a gesture reminiscent of a benevolent patriarch, Kuttan dictates to his son why he must not take food from others, but can give them his food. The space is strictly controlled and nothing is moved, be it shoes, laundry or utensils. The perceived harmony of the apartment is almost eerie and unhuman, something captured in the otherwise unmotivated slow shots of the dining table late at night, reminiscent of a horror movie.

And it is perhaps in these two ways that one can conceptualize the relationship between OTT platforms and a film like Puzhu—the reconfiguration of the film’s featured text and the film’s associated formal style. Despite being a Mammootty star, Puzhu is not the “Mammootty” archetype. In fact, Mammootty isn’t the star he usually is on screen, it’s the caste-scarred Kuttappan, not Kuttan, who is the real star of the film’s diegetic world. The body-of-caste can be the narrative pivot of a film with Mammootty, it is precisely because it is not a “Mammootty film”. Puzhu’s adoption of subtle narrative and formal techniques over background melodrama and iconic moments is also made possible for the same reason.

OTT platforms play a central role here, as they serve as incubators for experimentation with form and content. While they are certainly not an ideal, benevolent space for artistic efflorescence, at least for now, they do provide latitude in storyline and captioning, as well as formal aspects like cinematography, mounting and lighting, even if this is purely market-related. In India’s heterogeneous cultural and linguistic landscape, where regional language content has always had to compete with Hindi cinema and the massive infrastructure of Bollywood, OTT platforms provide alternative avenues for presenting and enjoying content. hyperlocal without cramming it into niche spaces. What OTTs have enabled Indian regional cinemas to do is embrace their regional flavors and market them to a cosmopolitan, content-hungry audience.

(This appeared in the print edition as “The Great Mollywood Kitchen”)

(The opinions expressed are personal)

Darshana Sreedhar Mini is Assistant Professor of Communication Arts at the University of Wisconsin-Madison