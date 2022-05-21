Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai performs the Cannes red carpet at the Armageddon Time premiere





Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the film ‘Armageddon Time’ during the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on Thursday. AFP/Reuters Indian film star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, turned heads at the ongoing 75th edition of the prestigious film festival as she walked the red carpet. Aishwarya is the global ambassador for cosmetics brand L’Oréal Paris, which is one of the main sponsors and beauty partners of the festival. The actress, who was seen striking her signature poses for a legion of photographers, saved her best look for day three of the film festival as she graced the premiere of ‘Armageddon Time,’ which highlights starred Oscar Isaac, along with Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins, Robert De Niro, Cate Blanchett and Jeremy Strong. For her recent red carpet appearance, the actress, who was a jury member at the 2003 Cannes Film Festival, donned a beautiful wavy pastel pink gown by designer Gaurav Gupta. The intricately sculpted dress also featured a giant halo. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria (R) arrive at the 75th Cannes international film festival. AP/AFP

Earlier, Aishwarya attended the premiere of Tom Cruise starring ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. Wearing a black floral dress, Aishwarya’s look was praised by fans. At the same premiere, Julia Roberts also made an appearance alongside Anne Hathaway, Aishwarya Rai and jury member Rebecca Hall. Dressed in an all-black outfit, Julia killed the red carpet by completing her look with minimal jewelry and open wavy tresses. Meanwhile, Aishwarya will soon be seen in Mani Ratnam’s epic Tamil drama ‘Ponniyin Selvan: I’. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel of the same name. Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde, who made her Cannes Film Festival debut at the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick Wednesday was a sight to behold in an elaborate strapless ivory feather dress that had an embellished bodice and voluminous skirt. Viola Davis (L), Aishwaya Rai Bachchan (C) and Elle Fanning pose for photographers in Cannes. PA

She paired this dazzling outfit with diamond pendants and a fuss-free ponytail. The “Ala Vaikunthapuram Loo” actress used the hashtag “Crafted in India” when she posted photos of her new look on Instagram, indicating that the look was created by an Indian designer. She then expressed her gratitude to Anurag Thakur for making this possible. She said, “I didn’t come with a brand; instead, I came with the India brand. As an Indian actor, I came to celebrate Indian cinema.” Pooja Hedge explained how walking the red carpet at Cannes is a dream come true in a video clip. Aishwarya Rai and American actress Eva Longoria pose as they arrive for the Cannes screening of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’. AFP

At the 75th Cannes Film Festival, India is the “country of honor”, led by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur. Pooja is among 11 film personalities along with AR Rahman, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, R. Madhavan, Shekhar Kapoor and Prasoon Joshi who are members of India’s official delegation to Cannes. Deepika Padukone poses for photographers as she arrives at the ‘Armageddon Time’ premiere. PA

Deepika Padukone, who is part of the jury of this film festival, joined the Indian delegation for the inauguration of the Indian pavilion on Wednesday, the second day of the most prestigious showcase of world cinema. At the inauguration of the India Pavilion at Cannes 2022 on Wednesday, Oscar-winning actor AR Rahman spoke about why we should tell stories about the West and try to break down borders. Indo-Asian Information Service

