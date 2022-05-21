The Juan de Fuca Festival, a three-day “meeting” for the community

PORT ANGELES — Lady A, a blues, soul, funk and gospel music specialist who will help open the 29th annual Juan de Fuca Festival over the upcoming Memorial weekend, has no trouble explaining her goal.

She’s here to “share a message of hope, encouragement and FUN,” she wrote in an email to festival organizers.

Lady A has a full concert schedule this summer — starting with her Friday night show on the main stage of the Juan de Fuca Festival at the Vern Burton Community Center. As she returns to the spotlight, she said she feels blessed to do one thing: share her love of music.

“What I write is meant to cheer your heart in any situation, as well as make you laugh, stomp your feet, and understand struggle or triumph in song,” she said, adding that his music was made of true stories.

Along with her band, Lady A is among more than 40 acts converging on the festival Friday-Sunday, May 29 at and around Vern Burton, 308 E. Fourth St., and the Naval Elks Lodge Ballroom, 131 E. First St .

“The 2022 event, the first in-person Juan de Fuca Festival since 2019, is a gathering for the entire community,” Kyle LeMaire, who became JFFA’s executive director nine months ago, said in a press release.

The two-person staff — LeMaire and operations manager Kari Chance — along with the nine-member board and more than 100 volunteers organize the event for people of all ages and backgrounds, he said. declared.

Discounted three-day passes are on sale now. They are $100 general, $50 for students, and free for youth 14 and under.

Full information on the festival lineup and what the passes include can be found at JFFA.orgwhile the festival office can be reached at 360-457-5411.

Tickets are sold on the website and at the Port Book and News, 104 E. First St.

LeMaire said the festival is always looking for volunteers.

As in years past, festival volunteers receive free day passes.

Potential volunteers are encouraged to visit https://jffa.org/volunteer/.

Throughout the weekend, the Festival Street Fair will be open and free to the public from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, May 29 on the grounds surrounding the Vern Burton Community Center.

At the JACE Real Estate-sponsored fair, more than 30 regional artisans join food trucks offering Northwest dishes ranging from tacos to espresso to ice cream.

This year’s festival also has the community tent for activities of local organizations. These range from the Clallam Resilience Project to the Theater Department at Peninsula College to making necklaces with the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe.

The festival brings together artists from across the Pacific Northwest — from Port Townsend in Seattle to Portland, Oregon, to Victoria, LeMaire noted.

Festival favorites from years past such as David Jacobs-Strain and Bob Beach, the Shook Twins, Rose’s Pawn Shop and Ballet Victoria return.

Upstarts such as singer-songwriter John Craigie, blues-rock band Eden, singer Jacqueline Tabor and the Country Lips arrive.

The same goes for zydeco band The New Iberians, world beat ensemble Budapest West, neo soul band Motus, American duo The Black Feathers and blues singer Christopher Worth.

Local bands – The Shift, Backwoods Hucksters, Twisted Roots, Chandra Johnson and the Homeschool Boys, Brother Townsend and True Reckoning – round out the lineup.

Craigie, when asked how it felt to reappear, said there was nothing like a festival to nurture a sense of community.

“It feels good to be together again. The music isn’t the same across the screens,” he said.

This year’s festival also features five workshops.

Songwriting with Maiah Wynne, scarf felting with Cabled Fiber & Yarn, the immersive movement experience “Where the Clouds Grow” and two painting and tasting workshops, one with the artist from Port Townsend Jesse Joshua Watson and the other with Port Angeles painter Jeff Tocher, will span Saturday May 28th and Sunday May 29th.

Space is limited to each, so registration is available at JFFA.org under Festival then Workshops.

The festival will follow federal, state and local guidelines to protect against COVID-19. Hand sanitizers will be available and the wearing of face masks will be recommended.

Katelyn Shook, who along with her sister Laurie leads the group Shook Twins, like LeMaire, expressed her feelings about this meeting of musicians, artists and audiences.

“I can’t wait to visit Port Angeles again. It’s such a nice place, and the only other time we’ve been there was the last time we played the Juan de Fuca festival in 2013,” she said.

Shook describes his band’s sound as folk-pop with a groove. The sisters’ twin harmonies are the driving force behind the songs, she said, “and at our live shows, we invite the audience in with our silliness and hope they feel comfortable in their own skin.”

The Shook Twins are booked for the middle of the festival, with a show on the main stage at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday May 28. Lady A and her band at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Craigie at 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 29.

These finals will follow full music rosters on the adjacent Bedroom Stage, Main Stage, Elks Ballroom and the free First Fed Community Stage outside the Vern Burton Entrance.

Ten local performing groups, from marimba group Soundwaves to belly dancers Shula Azhar to Olympic Peninsula Queer Xoir, will perform there from Friday afternoon to Sunday afternoon, May 29.

When asked to sum up the experience, Shook simply replied, “It feels good to come together and feel joy.”



