Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor marries in London – News





The playback singer can be seen wearing a peach colored lehenga with heavy embroidery on it By ANI Published: Sat, May 21, 2022, 11:25 AM Kanika Kapoor, popular Bollywood playback singer, known for her song Dollmarried her NRI beau Gautam in London on Friday. Photos from her traditional wedding have gone viral on the internet and the bride can be seen wearing a peach-colored lehenga with heavy embroidery on it. For the big day, she paired her look with a choker necklace, mangtika and bracelets. Meanwhile, Gautam also complimented her look by wearing a pastel shade Sherwani with a turban for the occasion. Manmeet Singh, of musical duo Meet Bros, also shared an image of the newlyweds on his official Instagram account. In it, he could be seen standing next to Kanika and Gautam as the trio posed together for the camera. May your journey ahead be as magnificent as the two of you. Newlyweds @kanik4kapoor @[email protected], he wrote in the caption. Earlier, Kanika shared some glimpses of her Mehendi ceremony on Instagram in which she donned a pastel green lehenga accessorized with floral jewelry. For the uninitiated, Kanika is a doting mother of three children, Yuvraj, Aayana, and Samara. The 43-year-old singer is from Lucknow, she divorced a long time ago and has raised her children as a single mother since then.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/entertainment/bollywood-singer-kanika-kapoor-ties-the-knot-in-london The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos