Amare Stoudemire questions Tyler Herros’ focus: ‘He wants all that entertainment, but where’s the focus on the basketball? – Basketball Network





If former player Amare Stoudemire was asked, it seems like the 3-year-old pro is preoccupied with things outside of basketball. © Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports Former NBA player-turned-analyst Amare Stoudemire called out an emerging Miami Heat guard who he says has potential, but gets sidetracked by irrelevant things. Tyler Herro is underperforming in the playoffs, and the former Phoenix Suns star wants to know where his focus is right now. The rise and fall of Tyler Herro Herro played a pivotal role in the Miami Heat’s bubble championship run. He averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. The front office was convinced he could take it to another level, and he proved that too this season, after winning the 6th Man of the Year award. A maximum contract extension from the Heat was a safe bet after this summer, but the way he played in the playoffs has some thinking twice about whether he deserves it. Scroll to continue In the ongoing playoffs, Herro is struggling to hit his stride. The soft-shooting guard has had minimal impact on the ground in his last five games. In the Game 2 loss to the Boston Celtics, Tyler recorded a minus-33 on the ground. If Miami wants to make the NBA Finals, they need Herro to play as a 6MOY recipient. Kudos to the Celtics for doing a good job of disrupting the scheme of things for the Heat in Game 2. But players like Herro have to burst soon. If the former Stoudemire player was asked, it seems like the 3-year-old pro is preoccupied with things outside of basketball. Where is his goal? Amare knows what Tyler could bring to the table for Heat. It’s just a matter of where his focus is, and right now his main focus seems to be getting to post-game interviews wearing cool outfits. “Where’s his focus? He wants to wear sunglasses. He wants his back to the press conference. He wants to do the gun show. He wants all that entertainment stuff, but where’s the focus on basketball? We understood. Herro is young, a millionaire, and can do whatever he wants, wearing whatever he personally likes. But he falls into the celebrity side trap of being a basketball player. Kyle Kuzma wears whatever he wants and gets media coverage for it. But if what he’s wearing is making headlines more than his performance on the pitch, there’s something wrong. It’s fine to show up in a cool albeit weird outfit, but it will be reduced to a joke if the team loses badly. Confidence is admirable, but you must safeguard it. Fortunately, Herro and the Miami Heat still have a chance in this series. It’s still a long way to go. With both teams giving it their all on the floor, pundits see this going to a Game 7. Tyler Herro needs to burst to prove he deserves maximum extension and something to back up his ridiculous outfit choices.

