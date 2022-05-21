Amber Heards sister testifies to seeing Johnny Depp hitting Amber

The legal case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to intensify as the days go by. In the latest news on the case, Amber Heard’s sister, Whitney Heard Henriquez, said she saw Johnny Depp hit her sister. She is the first witness to testify in the five-week civil trial.





Whitney testified that she often found herself in the middle of fights between Johnny and her sister, literally and figuratively. She testified that Amber’s relationship with Depp turned her around like “a slow-motion gunshot” as she navigated a marriage fueled by drug and alcohol abuse. She became the first witness to testify that Depp punched Heard. During cross-examination, she also admitted that she often used cocaine with Depp and that she would be their de facto marriage counselor.





The text messages were proof that she would joke with Depp about physically abusing Heard, but she said she later regretted it when she found out about the extent of the abuse. Referring to one of the fights when Whitney claimed Depp punched her in the back, she said: “I hear Amber screaming, ‘Don’t hit my fucking sister!’ She kicks him – lands one .” She further added that Depp grabbed Heard “by the hair with one hand and repeatedly punched her in the face with the other.”

She added that it was the only time she had witnessed a violent fight. However, she mentioned seeing the aftermath of other fights, such as bruises on Heard. Speaking about how marriage has physically affected her sister, she also added, “She was so bad physically.” She added, “She was maybe 100 pounds, soaking wet. She was emaciated. She wasn’t sleeping. She had developed heart disease and her eyes were sunken.”

Johnny Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard for an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. Heard sued Depp for $100 million.