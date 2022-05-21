4 Southern actresses make their Bollywood debut





Since Baahubali sensation swept the country, many pan-Indian films were announced and produced. Since Pushpa for KGF for RRRmajor blockbuster films have introduced talented actors from South India to Hindi audiences. People loved Rashmika Mandanna as Srivali in Pushpa and Anushka Shetty in Bahubali as much as Prabhas and AllArjun. These films have directors and professionals from the Hindi and South Indian film industries working together to achieve box office success. Sridevi, Bhumika Chawla, Shriya Saran, Ileana D Cruz, Taapsee Pannu, Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia are among the many actors who have already made their Bollywood debut and given hit movies. However, a few well-known actresses have yet to make their Bollywood debut. We have prepared a list of these well-known actors below. Southern actresses make their Bollywood debut: Nayanthara Nayanthara, one of South India’s most popular actresses, will make her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in an untitled project. Atlee will direct the film, which is said to be based on the popular Netflix series Money theft. Rashmika Mandana His pan-Indian blockbuster film Pushpa: the ascent was also released in Hindi, but she is preparing to make her Bollywood debut. The actor would star alongside Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller Majnu mission. Shantanu Bagchi will direct the film, characterized as “the misunderstood story of India’s greatest secret operation”. The film was announced in December 2020, with filming beginning in Lucknow in February 2021. The film will be released in theaters on June 10, 2022. The actor is also working on the Bollywood film Goodbye. It stars Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta as Mandanna’s parents, Bachchan and Gupta. Filming began on April 2, 2021, and the film’s release date has yet to be determined. Animalwhich also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobbly Deol, will be the actor’s next Bollywood feature. Animal is a gangster drama that explores the tumultuous relationships between all the characters, culminating in the transformation of the protagonist into a “natural animal”. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will play the protagonist, while Anil Kapoor will play his father. Mandanna will play Ranbir’s wife in the film. According to reports, Bobby Deol will have an important role in the film. Suggested Reading: Beware of these upcoming Hindi remakes of South Indian films Samantha Ruth Prabhu Samantha Ruth Prabhu has made an impressive OTT debut with the series family man 2. We will soon see her in a series derived from Citadelwhich will be his big Bollywood debut after Ek Deewana Tha. According to reports, Taapsee Pannu’s Outsiders Films is developing a female-centric thriller, starring Prabhu as the lead actor. She will also appear in Shaakunthalama pan-Indian fantasy film. Shalini Pandey She made her acting debut as Preeti in Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017). She made her Tamil debut in 2019 with 100% Kadal. In May, she made her Bollywood debut in the film Jayeshbhai Jordaarwhich starred Ranveer Singh as Jayeshbhai “Jayesh” Jordaar and featured her as Mudra, Jayesh’s wife. Maharajaa Hindi film, will be his next project.

