Bollywood actress and Playboy star Sherlyn Chopra had sex with strangers on social media for money

Bollywood actress and Indian model Sherlyn Chopra is a star who has a very different take on the art of acting, and the way she wants to live her life.

With many things considered taboo in our Indian culture, Sherlyn is known for respecting other people’s choices while doing what she feels is right for her.



In addition to becoming a model and becoming the first Indian actress to bare all for international Playboy magazineSherlyn has starred in many films which include Kama Sutra 3D.

Sherlyn, who has previously spoken about how her background has been modeling for Playboyshared a very intimate part of his life with the world.

The model-turned-actress actually took to Twitter to share some details about her sex life.



In something that really shocked her fans and people in general, the actress admitted to having sex with strangers on social media for money.

His tweet in 2012 said,

One Girl’s Confessions Only – Dear all, before I continue, let me make it clear that the intention of sharing the following confessions is not to create public sympathy OR raise eyebrows OR project myself as a bad girl turned good. to state some facts. I have received contact numbers on my Twitter account at [email protected] from those who wish to enjoy 2.. physical intimacy with me at a price. In the past on various occasions I have had sex * x 4 moneyout of all my past paid sex experiences, there isn’t a single one that I can remember.

Now, that’s definitely big news for anyone to digest, however, the actress was mature enough to share that people have a right to believe her or do anything with the information.

You are free to make fun of my confession OR to consider them as total nonsense OR to believe in their authenticity. she tweeted.

Sherlyn has starred in movies like Dil Bole Hadippa!and many more.

