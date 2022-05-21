Bollywood divas wear hijabs amid India’s ‘hijab controversy’





Bombay: Bollywood, which is known for its unique vision of social issues, is currently delivering several projects featuring actresses in hijab and burqa. Filmmakers and actresses alike are increasingly adopting Muslim characters amid growing anti-Muslim hate crimes in India. Considering the current political environment in India, is this decision a bold political statement or just a trick to get the public’s attention? While we may not know the answer, we do know that these characters are getting a lot of love. Check out these actresses who have recently worn the Burqa look. Parineeti Chopra Ishaqzaade actress Parineeti Chopra recently took to Instagram to share a video of herself donning a hijab and burqa in freezing temperatures. Although the key details of her upcoming stint are yet to be known, we surely know that Parineeti can pull off a burqa look effortlessly. It’s Mirza Dia Mirza is popular for her tasteful acting in movies like Thappad, Parineeta, Sanju and many more. With the web series Zee 5 Kaafir, she performed the role of a hijabi for the first time and now she is ready to put on a burqa for Taapsee Pannus Dhak Dhak. Photos of Dia Mirza wearing a burqa and hijab have been doing the rounds on the internet and fans can’t help but swoon over her new look. Rashmika Mandana Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna rose to national fame after the success of Pushpa: The Rise, where she starred alongside Allu Arjun. In the first look of a film still as Hanu Raghavapudi, the actress can be seen sporting a hijab, combat boots, baggy pants and a multicolored jumper as she drives through a burning car, in a hit riot area. Fatima Sana Cheikh Fatima Sana Cheikh On May 13, Fatima Sana Shaikh was introduced to the world as a Kashmiri hijabi woman in Amazon Prime Videos Modern Love Mumbai. Portraying the role of Lalzari in the anthology series, Fatima won millions of hearts with her acting talent and modest looks. Here are some of the actresses who previously wore the modest look in Bollywood movies. Alia Bhat One of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses, Alia Bhatt has some outstanding films in her portfolio including Gully Boy (2019). Sporting a hijab, the uninhibited and fearless Safeena Firdausi is fans’ most beloved character to date. She also played the role of Sehmat in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi where she was seen wearing a burqa in many scenes. Konkana Sen Sharma Alankrita Shrivastavas Lipstick Under My Burkha broke the internet in 2016 for discussing sensitive and taboo topics. Konkana Sen Sharma, who played Shireen Aslam, had also garnered a lot of love and criticism for donning a burqa and breaking the shackles of societal norms.

