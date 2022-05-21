Bhool Bhaulaiya 2 vs Dhaakad: Kartik Aaryan’s film takes the box office by storm





This Friday, two highly anticipated Bollywood films were released – one was Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ and the second was Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Dhaakad’ actor. The film came out at a time when big budget Bollywood films are struggling at the box office. After witnessing back-to-back flops of some big star-studded movies like Ranveer Singh’s ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’, the hopes of all Bollywood buffs are sky high with Kartik Aryan and Kanagan’s film. Read the review here: ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ review: Kartik Aaryan, Tabu’s latest is a mistake of giant proportion So this weekend it’s ‘Bhool Bhaulaiya 2’ vs ‘Dhaakad’, and looking at the day one collection, Kartik Aryan took first place with 14.11 crore. The sequel became Kartik’s biggest opening since its debut. ”BB2′ IS KARTIK AARYAN’S BIGGEST OPENING… #KartikAaryan vs. #KartikAaryan… *Day 1* biz… 8.01 cr 2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 6.80 cr,” Taran Adarsh ​​tweeted. The film’s box office numbers somehow raised hopes after seeing the string of flops. Read also : Dhaakad Twitter Review: Netizens Praise Kangana Ranaut Star, Critics Are Disappointed! . @TheAaryanKartik offers the biggest Bollywood opening (like a pure Hindi film) of 2022! The superstar has arrived Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 21, 2022 The film also became Bollywood’s biggest opening this year. Kartik Aryan’s film surpassed Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bachchan Pandey’ Speaking of “Dhaakad,” the human trafficking action drama got off to a very low start. According to business analyst Ramesh Bala, the film collected around Rs 50 Lakhs on its first day, “#Dhaakad first estimate for day 1 from all over India is 50 Lakhs Nett”, he tweeted. “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” is a sequel to the Akshay Kumar-directed hit drama of the same name. The 2007 movie was directed by Priyadarshan, while this one is directed by Anees Bazmee.

