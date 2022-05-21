Anek passed with the U/A certificate; CBFC removes ‘B****c**d’, ‘R****khana’, ‘L***a’, ‘F**k’ from Ayushmann star Khurrana : Bollywood News





Ayushmann Khurrana is known for making light-hearted comedic capers with a social message. However, in 2019, he surprised everyone by starring in Section 15. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the hard-hitting film commented on the caste system and garnered unanimous acclaim as well as box office success. Despite its release a week later Kabir Singh |, he managed to collect Rs. 65.45 crore and thus, it was a real achievement. Therefore, there is a curiosity around their next film, Anek. This time, he tackles the subject of the conflict in the northeast of India and the racism suffered by its inhabitants. Anek passed with the U/A certificate; CBFC removes ‘B****c**d’, ‘R****khana’, ‘L***a’, ‘F**k’ from star Ayushmann Khurrana The trailer for the film was released earlier this month to acclaim from all quarters. bollywood hungama discovered that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the film with a U/A certificate, after making some cuts. As per the list of cuts, the CBFC review board requested 5 cuts or additions. The first two relate to the insertion of the opening disclaimers, that the film is a work of fiction, and second, that the film does not intend to promote crimes committed by children. Third, swear like ‘B****c**d’, ‘R****khana’, ‘L***a’, ‘F**k’, D******d’, ‘Son of ab***h’ have been removed or replaced with acceptable terms. The CBFC even removed the word ‘Dhandwali’ of a dialogue. Fourth, the CBFC in some places also asked to remove or replace words like China and Chinese used to represent girls from the North East. Finally, a dialogue around an actual personality had to be removed or replaced. Interestingly, the scene where a bullet tears through a book about Mahatma Gandhi was untouched. The snap can also be seen in the film’s trailer. Anek obtained the certificate on March 25. The duration of the film, as mentioned on the certificate of censorship, is 147.50 minutes. In other words, Anek lasts 2 hours and 27 minutes. The film is set to be released on May 27. Read also :Ayushmann Khurrana on Anek- We literally ignored the northeast of our country; the film will be a revelation” More pages: Anek Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movies Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

