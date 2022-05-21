Cara Delevingne: Podcast Gets Into The Model Actor’s Intense Behavior





Remember Cara Delevingne, Taylor Swift #girlsquad and Swing-shopping celebrity Ashley Benson? Over the past week, the model-turned-actress question mark, who is perhaps best known for her “Shane of The word I”-esque reputation in Hollywood (she dated Benson and St. Vincent, among others, and was linked to many other models and pop starlets), made a resurgence on social media, and not at all for good reasons. After the Met Gala last week, a clip surfaced on social media of Delevingne dancing up a storm at an after-party with none other than Supreme Hottie Megan Thee Stallion. In the clip, Delevingne is seen attacking Megan and getting in her face, with Megan trying to gently push her away. The video prompted comments from people on social media accusing Delevingne of making Megan uncomfortable and invading her personal space; Delevingne’s general chaotic behavior has also caused concern from fans regarding his mental state and partying habits. In light of such a speech, it was surprising to see the two photographed again a few days later, at the Billboard Music Awards last Sunday. On the red carpet, Delevingne is seen hiding behind Megan in the step-by-step, clowning around and playing with the cape of her dress for the benefit of photographers. Another video shows Delevingne at the event interjecting into a conversation between Doja Cat and Megan, with Doja apparently saying, “Oh my God, hi, Cara Delevingne. I love you too. I love you together.” photographed dramatically writhing on the ceremony floor.) https://twitter.com/popbase/status/1526006684035973120?s=21&t=GQ6merlc_UmKzDdvHTnuXA https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/1526020919424057344 Doja Cat’s comments, combined with the dance video from the Met Gala after-party and Delevingne’s frenetic, drunken energy around Megan at the Billboard Awards, led many to speculate that Meg and Delevingne might be- be involved in a romantic relationship (although Meg has been linked to rapper Pardison Fontaine for a year). Specifically, Delevingne’s apparent obsession with Megan Thee Stallion and her body has led to allegations that she is fetishize black womenan accusation fueled by a recently unearthed clip of Delevingne jumping on stage at an Azealia Banks concert last year and pretending to lick her leg and whisper in her ear, much to Banks’ apparent discomfort. “I’m sorry but I have to add Cara Delevingne to my blocked topics list,” read one tweet about Delevingne. “Not only does she put black women in awkward situations by behaving like this, but her behavior makes me feel uncomfortable as a black woman. Like, is she incapable of treating black women with respect? Although Meg hasn’t commented on her experience with Delevingne, Banks came to the model’s defense on Twitter, offering her two cents on her friend’s picture and pointing out that they have a very “normal” friendship where they” dress like mermaids”. , smoking joints and taking naps. Cara has no obsession with black women. It’s this upper crust English society full of white, jealous fake hoes who’ve never been as charismatic as her who made fake friendships, tried to sabotage her in every way and intense jealousy https://t.co/memoUrOzlf — Azealia Banks (@Azealiaishere) May 20, 2022 In this week’s episode of Don’t let this flop, rolling stoneof the internet culture podcast, co-hosts Brittany Spanos and Ej Dickson discuss Delvingne’s disturbing behavior, as well as Lizzo’s takeover of TikTok, Patti LuPone’s mask explosion, weirdness true crime TikTok and the revival of Matthew Gray Gubler. DLTF releases Wednesdays on all audio streaming platforms, including apple podcast, Spotify, Amazon Music, embroiderer and more.

