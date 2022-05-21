Poonam Dhillons’ daughter is ready for Bollywood, here’s all about her debut : The Tribune India





Grandstand web desk Chandigarh, May 21 Veteran actress Poonam Dhillon’s daughter, Paloma Thakeria Dhillon, is ready to follow in her mother’s footsteps. Paloma signed her first film with Rajshri Productions. The banner led by Sooraj Barjatya is ready to launch two new faces. It will be Rajveer Deol, the youngest song of Paloma Thakeria Dhillon and Sunny Deol. With this new film, the son of Eve Sooraj Barjatya, Avnish Barjatya, will start his career as a director. Rajshri Films announced the cast of their upcoming film, which features Paloma and Rajveer, on their Instagram. The caption reads: “Rajshri Productions is proud to announce Paloma opposite Rajveer Deol in Rajshri’s upcoming, directed by Avnish Barjatya. A memorable journey begins. Here is the announcement from Rajshri Films: Paloma is delighted and her excitement can be felt on her Instagram. She reposted the ad from Rajshri Films as written, “Pinch me”. Dressed in a turquoise blue legenga, the budding actress is pretty. Check out the post: Poonam Dhillon who gave us movies like Trishul, Kaala Patthar also shared her joy on Instagram. She said: “Congratulations Darling Paloma on your superb launch with the most prestigious Rajshri Films. Sooraj Barjatya and Avnish Barjatya. Your hard work, commitment and talent are rewarded with this magnificent launch. May God bless you with super success and may you shine in all that you do. I like You!! So proud of you. Take a look at Poonam Dhillon’s post: In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, director Avnish Barjatya talked about the casting of his first director. Avnish said Paloma and Rajveer have great chemistry. “Paloma is a powerful performer and has a terrific screen presence. She fits my character perfectly. Her tremendous work ethic and enthusiasm make it so exciting to work with her every day. Paloma and Rajveer share great on-screen chemistry together and play each other really well. They both fit in perfectly in their roles,” Avnish told the Entertainment Portal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/entertainment/poonam-dhillons-daughter-is-bollywood-ready-heres-all-about-her-debut-396811 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

