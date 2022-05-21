Entertainment
Trending New: ‘Tum Bin’ actor Himanshu Malik’s pain after 21 years – casting couch happens at every turn in Bollywood
Uncut Interview: ‘Tum Bin’ Fame Himanshu Malik Exclusive – Time Has Changed Me
Turned to cinema in 2012
Getting nothing special in movies, he turned to acting in 2012. He got into writing and directing. He created the first QED short, but was unsuccessful. He has directed many music videos and also seen advertising content for many big brands. This time he comes with his first film. During this time he had an exclusive chat with Navbharat Times.
“I was new to the industry, I didn’t understand anything”
Himanshu again brought back those golden memories. He said that when he went to audition for ‘Tum Bin’, he gave a really bad performance, but when he got a second chance, he tried his best and got the movie. However, where did he go after that? To that, he said, “I was new to the industry. didn’t know anything. The artists were in the mood, so they were lost in themselves. That’s why there wasn’t much interaction and that’s why the network collapsed.
Revealed on the casting couch
Himanshu also opened up about the casting couch in Bollywood. He admitted that he too had been a victim. He said: ‘I think every actor has to do this at every turn. Not that it’s something dirty or bad. He is very naive. No one speaks to you directly. You wish that you would like to give of yourself. So whether there is a casting couch or not is a very strange question in itself. I think that actors who are victims of casting have no future. Because unfortunately they are used and thrown away. which is very bad. The casting couch is, always will be. Everyone here is respectable, so we approach with respect. There are no slanderous things here. There is no movie scene. All are friends. It is known to all that the closer you get to it, the more you will enjoy it. Everything happens between friends. I’m not saying that’s wrong or right. There are great filmmakers, who want their main man to be in love with the hero, in love with him, he is their need. There is nothing wrong or right in that.
Irrfan Khan praised
Himanshu also worked with Mahesh Bhatt. He said he had the chance to share the screen with Irrfan Khan which was very important to him. He tells an anecdote: “Irfan had to slap me in a scene. It was a very intense scene. I told Bhatt sahib to tell him (Irrfan) to really slap me, we will both enter this scene. Then Irfan turned around and said my brother, there are very few actors who talk like that. Mahesh Bhatt also praised Himanshu after the film ended.
