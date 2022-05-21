Trending New: ‘Tum Bin’ actor Himanshu Malik’s pain after 21 years – casting couch happens at every turn in Bollywood

Bollywood… A place where name, fame, status is. Countless people come to make their place in this industry. Among these people was also a tall, fair-skinned boy, whose name was Himanshu Malik. When Himanshu came to Mumbai from Haryana with the dream of becoming an actor in his eyes, he started his career with music videos. He appeared in songs like “Deewana” by Sonu Nigam or “Afreen” by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Sahab and drove people crazy with his charming smile in no time. Many great directors saw him, but Anubhav Sinha’s “Tum Bin” made him famous overnight. But it is said that it is not so easy to deal with this celebrity. Something similar also happened with Himanshu. Slowly he lost himself in the darkness of oblivion. But they also say those who try never give up… Himanshu also didn’t give up. They didn’t stop, just kept flowing over time. After learning a lot and showing acting skills, he will now try his luck in the field of directing. He brought his first movie ‘Chitrakoot Film’ and after coming out after years, he also opened up many industry secrets. Along with this, days gone by were also remembered.

Anubhav Sinha’s “Tum Bin” was released 21 years ago in 2001. In this, along with Himanshu Malik, many well-known actors including Priyanshu Chatterjee, Sandali Sinha, Rakesh Bapat were seen. The film was a hit during this time. His songs still remain on the lips of the people. Speaking of Himanshu, he made his film debut with Mira Nayar’s “Kamasutra”. After that he appeared in Ram Gopal Varma’s Jungle (2000). Then he got his big break in ‘Tum Bin’, in which he played a supporting role. Exactly 2 years later, he appeared in ‘Khwaish’, in which his kissing and sultry scene with Mallika Sherawat was much discussed. Apart from this he has also acted in movies like ‘Rog’, ‘Rakt’, ‘LOC Kargil’ and ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’. He was last seen on screen in 2018.

Uncut Interview: ‘Tum Bin’ Fame Himanshu Malik Exclusive – Time Has Changed Me

Turned to cinema in 2012

Getting nothing special in movies, he turned to acting in 2012. He got into writing and directing. He created the first QED short, but was unsuccessful. He has directed many music videos and also seen advertising content for many big brands. This time he comes with his first film. During this time he had an exclusive chat with Navbharat Times.

Exclusive: Where Did Himanshu Malik Disappear After ‘Tum Bin’? Said after 21 years – I saw the true face of Bollywood

“I was new to the industry, I didn’t understand anything”

Himanshu again brought back those golden memories. He said that when he went to audition for ‘Tum Bin’, he gave a really bad performance, but when he got a second chance, he tried his best and got the movie. However, where did he go after that? To that, he said, “I was new to the industry. didn’t know anything. The artists were in the mood, so they were lost in themselves. That’s why there wasn’t much interaction and that’s why the network collapsed.

Revealed on the casting couch

Himanshu, actor of “Tum Bin”

Himanshu also opened up about the casting couch in Bollywood. He admitted that he too had been a victim. He said: ‘I think every actor has to do this at every turn. Not that it’s something dirty or bad. He is very naive. No one speaks to you directly. You wish that you would like to give of yourself. So whether there is a casting couch or not is a very strange question in itself. I think that actors who are victims of casting have no future. Because unfortunately they are used and thrown away. which is very bad. The casting couch is, always will be. Everyone here is respectable, so we approach with respect. There are no slanderous things here. There is no movie scene. All are friends. It is known to all that the closer you get to it, the more you will enjoy it. Everything happens between friends. I’m not saying that’s wrong or right. There are great filmmakers, who want their main man to be in love with the hero, in love with him, he is their need. There is nothing wrong or right in that.

Irrfan Khan praised

Himanshu also worked with Mahesh Bhatt. He said he had the chance to share the screen with Irrfan Khan which was very important to him. He tells an anecdote: “Irfan had to slap me in a scene. It was a very intense scene. I told Bhatt sahib to tell him (Irrfan) to really slap me, we will both enter this scene. Then Irfan turned around and said my brother, there are very few actors who talk like that. Mahesh Bhatt also praised Himanshu after the film ended.

