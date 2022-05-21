Entertainment
Bollywood Expresso Week Highlights – Maine News
Here are the best stories from the world of Bollywood brought to you Indian Express,
As the nepotism debate heats up around Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, actor Gulshan Devaiah weighs in on the matter, saying the whole discussion was just an excuse for a select few to decide individual scores. Her tweet comes days after director Zoya Akhtar shared the teaser for her upcoming film, which stars Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan. Amitabh Bachchangrandson of Agastya Nanda and WednesdayDaughter of Khushi Kapoor. Gulshan wrote: “Opinion: The nepotism debate harnesses anger and disdain from inside and outside the Hindi entertainment industry, serving the interests of the few who use it to settle scores individual. Business is tough and very unfair, but nepotism isn’t his biggest problem.
Tamannaah Bhatia, who is currently at the 75th Cannes Film Festival as a member of the Indian delegation, recently opened up about the ups and downs of her career. In an interview, Tamannaah said that she trusted Sajid Khan’s Himmatwala as much as SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. Reflecting on her mistakes in the Hindi film industry and the right choices she made in the Southern industry, Tamannaah told Film Companion, “I feel like I made both the best and the worst decisions. of my film career. I didn’t really intend to do it and I didn’t know where it would go. Both seemed equally fair at the time.
bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday. Aishwarya made her second appearance on the Cannes 2022 red carpet in a black and floral ensemble. Aishwarya had met her old friend and Hollywood star Eva Longoria earlier that day. Eva posted a video with Aishwarya on her Instagram Stories. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival. She is at the event with her husband this year Abishek Bacchan and his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
Salman Khan In 1989, I became an idol with Maine Pyar Kiya. His co-star Bhagyashree, who made her debut in Sooraj Barjatya’s film, got married soon after her debut, but Salman’s love life remained in the limelight for years. In an earlier interview shared on YouTube by the Wildfilms India channel, Bhagyashree explained that Salman never wanted to date “nice girls”. Bhagyashree recalled that Salman made a statement that stuck with him. “He said I didn’t want nice girls to like me. So I said why would you say that. He said it was because I didn’t think I was a good guy. Bhagyashree further explained that Salman admitted that he cannot stay with a partner for long.
actor Deepika Padukone The 2022 Cannes Film Festival continues to amaze fans with its chic outfits. The actor, who is at the film festival as part of a nine-member judging panel, took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself dressed in all black, paired with a statement necklace. She also tied her hair up in a cute messy bun. Deepika kills serious fashion goals at Cannes. On the first day on the red carpet, Deepika wore a black and gold saree designed by Sabyasachi, which was paired with a gold headband and heavy kohl eyes. Deepika has participated in the Cannes Film Festival since 2017.
Malaika Arora recently opened up about her childhood. Malaika shared that her childhood was wonderful but “not easy”. The actor opened up about his parents’ split and how the episode allowed him to see his mother Joyce Arora in a new light. “I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn’t easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is turbulent. But difficult times also teach you important lessons. My parents’ separation made a difference. Gave me a chance to see my mother through a new and unique lens, Malaika told Grazia.
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Welcoming their daughter Malti Marie earlier this year, and it wasn’t until Mother’s Day that the new parents were able to bring their baby girl home. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s show, Nick opened up about being a “gift” for his daughter and how he and Priyanka celebrated their daughter’s arrival on Mother’s Day. Describing the journey of parenthood as “very wild”, Nick said: “Our little girl’s home and she is just amazing. That’s it…what a gift. Nick joked that everyone around him Couldn’t help but give her advice about their newborn.When asked how the couple celebrated Mother’s Day, Nick shared that he sees Priyanka as a lemon tree that echoes new life , new growth.
More than the Chopra-Jonas family, global star Priyanka Chopra has often spoken of her childhood and how her parents raised her in an eclectic household, which gave her the confidence to achieve whatever she wanted. wanted to. In a recent interview, PeeCee’s mother Madhu Chopra shared how she raised her children in a home where it was extremely important for children to grow up to be confident individuals.
Madhu, in a recent interview with Hutterfly, talked about raising Priyanka and her son Siddharth Chopra and said both children have three basic rights in their home. She said: My two children had the right to think, the right to speak and the right to express themselves. We used to ask them first and then share how we felt.
After a sabbatical, Shah Rukh Khan signed several big screen projects in various capacities. One of his upcoming films is Dunki with director Rajkumar Hirani. He began shooting the film last month. a source said indianexpress.com“SRK has started filming Rajkumar Hirani’s film. Previously, he was filming for Atlee’s film. Now a photo of him on film sets has gone viral. A photo tweeted by the Shah Rukh Khan Warriors Fan Club shows Shah Rukh with Hirani and other crew members.
You were listening to Expresso Entertainment Updates by The Indian Express. To stay updated with the most accurate and reliable updates in the world of entertainment, ask your digital assistant to bring you the latest entertainment news from The Indian Express.
