Local musicians come together to entertain | News | Daily Sun Villages

Voices from the grassroots villages will fill the sanctuary of the New Covenant United Methodist Church with messages of love and strength for a friend and fellow interpreter. Village musicians come together to perform a fundraising concert on Sunday for local singer Jamie Klatt Savage, who was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer several months ago.

This is about Jamie, bringing him a day of joy and showing him our love and appreciation as a friend and an artist, said Villages singer Donna J. Fraley, known as Lady in Black , which produces the event. Fraley, Dawn DiNome, Billie Thatcher, Donna Moore, Suzie Casta and Sean Pollock will lead the show, performing songs with messages of love and strength like I Hope You Dance, Greatest Love of All and I Am What I Am Savage posts embodies.

Jamie is a shining light, Fraley said. He is very positive, full of energy, and despite what is happening, he is always positive and he believes in faith, prayer and positivity. Not only is he a fabulous person, but he’s also a great artist and a wonderful friend.

Fraley thanks Savage for helping her make a name for herself here in The Villages.

A few years after they met, Savage invited Fraley to perform a solo on his Neil Diamond tribute show.

When I learned that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer, of course I was devastated, Fraley said. And the first thing I thought was, what can I do to help him? He and I both have a huge love for music, singing and performing.

The setlist also features Neil Diamond songs like Brother Loves Traveling Salvation Show, Soolaimon and The Story Of My Life, which audiences may have heard Savage perform.

A number of singers were in the Savages Neil Diamond show.

Although Fraley is producing, the gig is a team effort: she has the help of 40 cast and crew members.

Besides the principals, 10 ensemble singers and 17 chorus singers will also join the cast.

I see everyone coming together for a great cause, because everyone thinks of Jamie’s world, and everyone is happy to rally for him, said Donna Kagan, who leads the choir. It’s great to see that kind of camaraderie.

Kagan and Savage have been friends since 2013 when they met through the Open Circle MCC church choir, which Kagan leads.

I heard her sing, and I said, Wow, what a beautiful voice, she said.

Proceeds from the show will go towards Savage’s medical bills and other essentials. Audience members can contribute more on the show or on the GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/helping-jamie-klatt-savage.

The financial burden is starting to mount, and he’s going to need help paying for the huge health care bills he’s been receiving and will receive in the coming months, GoFundMe organizer Carolann Hunter said in January.

Suzie Casta has performed with Savage at resident lifestyle club events, restaurants and other retirement communities since they met about 13 years ago.

Savage was also there for Casta, when she was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2017.

He is a true blue friend and a wonderful man, I just want him to beat this cancer and start living the life he deserves again, Casta said.

Themed This is Me, the show will nod to those, like Savage, who show courage in times of conflict.

What I want people to get out of this is despite what’s going on with ourselves, despite stage 4 cancer, we can get through this with family, friends, their love and support, faith and have a positive attitude, Fraley said.

The concert will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at the New Covenant United Methodist Church.

Tickets can be purchased for a requested donation of $20 at three locations: in person beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the church, online at ladyinblackproductions.yapsody.comor by calling Fraley at 910-368-7577.

