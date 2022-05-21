Malti, sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar, to make Bollywood debut with ‘Ishq Pashmina’

Krishna Shanti Production has announced their debut film, “Ishq Pashmina,” starring young influencer and hot actor Bhavin Bhanushali and talented newcomer Malti Chahar, sister of cricketer Deepak Chahar.

Malti Chahar will make her Bollywood debut with “Ishq Pashmina”.

Bhavin Bhanushali is best known for his roles in movies and TV shows like De De Pyaar De, Vellapanti and AI SHA: My Virtual Girlfriend. He also sang songs and featured in music videos.

In the words of actor Bhavin Bhanushali, “The character of ‘Ishq Pashmina’ was one of the main deciding factors for my involvement. It was a difficult role and I am happy to have accepted it. loved working with Malti, my co-star, a very nice person. Madame Zarina didn’t make us feel that we were working with such an experienced artist. I’m delighted that the audience sees the film and is moved by the story. Arvind who is also making his directorial debut as Me and Malti gave their all to make this film. He is a very hardworking guy and I am happy to work with him. The music in the film is excellent and I was in love with all the songs. It’s going to be a very nice musical journey too. I hope the audience likes it just as much.

‘Ishq Pashmina’ will portray a moving, poetic and unusual love story that is sure to touch the hearts of the audience.

Malti Chahar shares, I am so much happier to be part of Ishq Pashmina. It was an amazing experience working with Bhavin, he’s a really amazing co-actor, and our director Arvind, who I think did such a great job directing because it’s such a big responsibility. Zarina maam was so kind and patient with all of us and it was more than we could have asked for. My character in this film is very unique and I hope the audience will shower the film with nothing but love.

The film is directed by Arvind Pandey who makes his directing debut with ‘Ishq Pashmina.’

In the words of rookie director Arvind Pandey, “I am very grateful to producers Surya Mishra and Shalu Mishra for giving me the creative freedom to make this piece of art. It was very rewarding to work under the guidance of the producers They were very cooperative and understanding. As this is my first film, Bhavins and Maltis, we gave it our all and I think that gives a very good perspective to the film. The whole cast and the team is brimming with talent.The film has been fully shot and is currently in post-production and we, the directors, can’t wait to share the excitement with the audience.As I also wrote the script for this film, it keeps me much to heart.

Apart from Bhavin and Malti, the film features a stellar cast such as veteran actress Zarina Wahab, Brijendra Kala, Kainat Arora, Gaurika Mishra, Vijay Mishra, Sunil Yash Chaurasiya, and Vikram.

In the words of veteran actress Zarina Wahab, With new talent comes new ideas and content. And that’s exactly what this Ishq Pashmina film has. It has new talents such as Bhavin, Malti and Arvind who are eager to learn and show their hidden potential. They are hard working artists and it was a great experience to work with them. They are bursting with energy and I’m sure the audience will see that through the film and love it as much as I do.

The editor of the film, ‘Ishq Pashmina’ is Rajesh Pandey, who has directed such notable films as ‘Mary Kom’, ‘Sarabjit’, ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Cinematography is by Navin V Mishra. Filming and editing of ‘Ishq Pashmina’ have been completed, and the other post-production process is in full swing. The film will hit the big screens the last week of July.

Posted: Saturday May 21st 2022, 2:23 PM IST

