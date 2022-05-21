Entertainment
East Jefferson County, a hub of activity this weekend
The final days of the Port Townsend Rhododendron Festival and New Old Time Chautauqua, as well as public tours of the renovated Worthington Mansion in Quilcene, take place this weekend, while the popular Jefferson Healthcare Rhody Run is on Sunday.
The Sunday Rhody Run Redux has been revamped from previous years. The race returns after a two-year hiatus to a new venue and course. It begins and ends at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds at 4907 Landes St. It begins at 9 a.m. Sunday.
It will offer 5K and 10K running options for runners and walkers.
Registration is $45 for ages 19-64, $40 for ages 65 and older, $15 for ages 18 and under, free for ages 5 and under, and includes a long-sleeved shirt. Runners can register from 3-7 p.m. today at the Arts Building at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds or at RhodyRun.com.
The Jefferson Healthcare Rhody Run is sanctioned by PAC Northwest and USATF and the course is USATF distance certified. For the course map, see RhodyRun.com.
Proceeds from the Jefferson Healthcare Rhody Run Redux will support school athletic programs and youth-focused nonprofits, including the Jumping Mouse Children’s Center, The Benji Project, Quilcene/Brinnon Dollars for Scholars, and East Jefferson Rivals Athletics.
Donations can also be made online.
“Exercise is a great way to support mental well-being,” said race organizer Jen Little.
“We couldn’t think of a better way to help the children in our community than to support the organizations that work for them,” she continued.
“The return of the Rhody Run not only celebrates our community, but emphasizes a certain normalcy that we see returning to our lives.”
Local businesses will offer an After Celebration discount to runners when they present their bibs at The Anchor, The Pourhouse, FinnRiver Cidery, Port Townsend Food Co-op, Elevated Ice Cream and Fairwinds Winery, according to Jefferson Healthcare.
Thunderbull and the Production Alliance helped set up the course, the Quilcene Oyster Run organizers help as course marshals, and the Kiwanis club sponsors the mile 4 water/rescue station.
Rhody-Festival
In addition to the Rhody Run, Sunday – the final day of the 2022 Port Townsend Rhododendron Festival, which kicked off on Wednesday – will be the end of the Jim Caldwell Memorial Rhody Open.
The golf tournament began at 8 a.m. Saturday at Port Townsend Golf Course, 1948 Blaine St. and Sunday will resume at 9 a.m.
Also on Sunday, Sather Park on Morgan Hill will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. so visitors can view the newly planted Pacific rhododendrons.
The grand finale of Rhody Fest is today.
The Rhody Grand Parade will take place at 1 p.m. from downtown to downtown, with registration from 8 a.m. to noon at the Port Townsend Visitor Center.
The Royal Court selected for 2020 and 2021 will salute from the apartment during the parade. Queen Jenessah Seebergoss is unable to be at the festival this year because of school, festival chair Rita Hubbard said, so the two princesses, Hailey Hirschel and Brigitte Palmer, will be on the float.
American flags will be handed out to those watching the parade on Saturday so they can wave as a flag party parades under a banner that reads, “Please stand for those who serve you.”
The Sunrise Rotary Running of the Balls is at 12:30 p.m. on Monroe Street.
A spaghetti meal is scheduled from 4-7 p.m. at the Port Townsend Elks Lodge, 555 Otto St. after Rhody Run registration.
Various street closures are planned over the weekend. See them at https://www.peninsuladailynews.com/entertainment/stop-and-smell-the-rhodies-again.
Chautauqua
The New Old Time Chautauqua workshops will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Littlefield Green and Building 204 in Fort Worden.
At 4 p.m., PT lottery tickets will be drawn for prizes.
The three-day event will conclude with a Chautauqua Community Convention, featuring presentations and dialogue by tribal leaders and local and state officials, followed by a community debate, from 5-8 p.m.
The highlight of the Chautauqua celebration will be Saturday with The Big Show at 7 p.m. in the McCurdy Pavilion in Fort Worden. It will feature acrobatic, comedy, musical and vaudeville-style performances from over 20 acts.
Also today, Chautauqua’s 1978 Cadillac will take Rhody Parade visitors to the annual Cake Picnic at Pope Marine Plaza at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $12 for children ages 6-12. Those who choose to do so can also support Chautauqua Weekend with $50, $100, or $250 tickets. All tickets give access to all events scheduled on the weekend. They are available on theproductionalliance.org/events/chautauquaweekat The Food Co-op or Littlefield Green in Fort Worden.
Worthington Manor
On Friday, a dedication ceremony inaugurated the now fully restored Worthington Mansion.
Today and Sunday, public viewings are scheduled between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day at the Worthington Park Mansion, 151 W. Columbia St., in Quilcene.
The mansion is expected to be open for overnight stays in June.
The $1.6 million restoration of the 13-room structure took more than 43,000 volunteer hours, said Brian Cullin, spokesman for the Quilcene Historical Museum, which owns the mansion.
