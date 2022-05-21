Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut praises Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ending Bollywood drought
Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-star Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 collected 14 crore at the box office on its opening day. It is the best opening for a Bollywood film since Sooryavanshi last year, ending a long period of disappointment for the Hindi film industry. Actor Kangana Ranaut has praised the cast and the entire film crew for ending the Hindi box office drought. Incidentally, Kangana’s own film, Dhaakad, was also released alongside Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. While final sales figures for Dhaakad are yet to be known, early estimates indicated a disappointing opening for the film. Read also : Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Collection at Box Office Day 1: Film Becomes Kartik Aaryan’s Biggest Debut, Wins 14 crores
Kangana shared a note of appreciation for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 on Instagram Stories on Saturday afternoon. She wrote, Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ending the Hindi box office drought, congratulations to the entire film crew. Kangana tagged Kartik and Kiara in the post. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, directed by Anees Bazmee, also stars Tabu and Rajpal Yadav among others.
Earlier, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 received a fantastic opening at the box office with a total activity of 14.11 crores in India. He also noted that the film became Kartik Aaryans’ biggest debut film. Some other recent Hindi releases have not fared as well. Bollywood’s latest release was Ranveer Singh star Jayeshbhai Jordaar who could only collect 3 crore the day it opened. The numbers for Ajay Devgns Mayday, John Abrahams Attack, Shahid Kapoors Jersey and Tiger Shroffs Heropanti 2 were similar.
The last Hindi film to do well was Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Alia Bhatt star did 10 crore on its opening day in February. He eventually made a lifetime business of 209 crores.
The only movies that have worked in the Hindi-speaking regions of the country in the past few months are the dubbed versions. Hindi version of Telugu movie RRR opened with 20 crore on the first day, while Kannada KGF: Chapter 2 movie broke all records with huge 54 crore opening day for the only Hindi dubbed version. Marvels Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also did well in the north.
